Several ambassadorial nominees have arrived at the National Assembly, Abuja, on Thursday, December 11, 2025, for their screening by the Senate

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri, former Interior Minister Abdulrahman Dambazau, Senator Grace Bent, and many others are present at the screening venue

This comes nearly two years without substantive envoys after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recalled the country's 109 foreign missions

FCT, Abuja - Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, Reno Omokri, Senator Grace Bent, and other ambassadorial nominees have arrived at the National Assembly for their screening by the Senate.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Tinubu forwarded a 32-man ambassadorial nominees’ list to the Senate for confirmation on 29 November, 2025.

The list comprises 15 career ambassadors and 17 non-career ambassadors.

As reported by Channels Television, former Interior Minister Abdulrahman Dambazau was also present at the NASS on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The Presidency explained that the ambassadorial nominees will be posted to countries with which Nigeria maintains diplomatic relations, as well as international organisations such as the United Nations.

Tinubu appoints Ibas, Dambazau, others as ambassadors

Recall that President Tinubu also sent another list of ambassadorial nominees to the Nigerian Senate for approval, screening, and confirmation

Tinubu’s latest nominations were conveyed in a letter read on the floor of the Senate by Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

The senate president, Akpabio, subsequently referred the list of ambassadorial nominees to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu's nominees for the ambassadorial positions, by analysis, are now 68 in total, as they were released in batches.

The list, which included 15 career and 17 non-career ambassador-designates, has the names of influential political figures in the country.

Among the prominent figures are the immediate past sole administrator of Rivers state, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, former minister Femi Fani-Kayode and Reno Omokri

