FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the nomination of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as an ambassadorial nominee.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent the names of 32 individuals, including Yakubu, to the Senate for confirmation as ambassadors.

ADC said the "heart of the troubling list lies in Yakubu’s nomination", who conducted the 2023 general election that brought Tinubu of the ruling APC in as President of Nigeria.

The spokesperson of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known via his X handle @BolajiADC.

Abdullahi said Yakubu’s nomination is embarrassingly insensitive.

“The ADC views the appointment of Prof. Yakubu as embarrassingly insensitive, especially coming barely two years after supervising a highly controversial election that ushered in President Tinubu as President and only a few weeks after leaving office as INEC Chairman.”

The coalition party called on Yakubu to reject the ambassadorial nomination.

“We therefore call on Prof. Yakubu to do the patriotic thing and reject this appointment for the sake of INEC’s institutional credibility, the integrity of future elections, and the preservation of his own legacy.

“Failing to do so, we call on the Senate to reject his nomination in the interest of our democracy.”

The ADC said Yakubu’s appointment should not be allowed to stand as it would set a dangerous precedent.

“This particular appointment of Prof. Yakubu blurs what should be a distinct line between players and umpires. If allowed to stand, it would set a dangerous precedent where future INEC chairmen and commissioners may begin to see their positions as stepping stones to future political rewards. Once that mindset enters the bloodstream of our electoral system, neutrality becomes impossible, partisanship becomes inevitable, and elections become transactional."

