Nigerian ambassadors’ pay packages have come under renewed attention following President Bola Tinubu’s latest appointments

Fresh figures revealed that while basic salaries remained modest, allowances significantly boosted overall compensation for diplomats posted abroad

Reports showed that total monthly take-home pay often reached several million naira, reflecting the high costs of overseas postings

According to Salary.com, as of December 2025, the average annual salary for employees at the Nigerian Embassy in the United States stood at $93,909. This translated to an approximate hourly wage of $45.

Salaries at the embassy typically ranged from $82,124 to $107,453 annually, reflecting the diverse roles and levels of experience within the organisation. Reports indicated that pay was influenced by factors such as job role, department, years of service, and location.

Estimated Salary of Nigerian Ambassadors Released Following Tinubu’s Appointments

Nigerian Ambassador Salary Structure

Rufai Oseni of Arise TV reported that the salary of Nigerian ambassadors was governed by the Consolidated Diplomatic, Consular and Foreign Service Cadre Salary Structure (CONPSS) in the Nigerian public service. Ambassadors usually fell into the highest grade levels, GL 17 or equivalent, with additional allowances for overseas postings.

Based on government budget allocations, salary surveys, and reports on foreign service personnel costs, the basic salary was described as modest by international standards but supplemented by substantial allowances.

Basic Salary of Nigerian Ambassadors

Monthly Basic Pay: Approximately ₦800,000 to ₦1,200,000 (about $485–$727 USD).

Annual Basic Salary: ₦9.6 million to ₦14.4 million (about $5,818–$8,727 USD).

These figures were drawn from the CONPSS scale for top-tier diplomatic officers. Entry-level foreign service officers reportedly earned around ₦300,000–₦500,000 monthly, but ambassadors, being at the top of the career ladder, commanded the upper end.

The figures also aligned with general public sector pay for Grade Level 17 officers, adjusted for inflation and the 2025 minimum wage increase to ₦70,000.

Allowances and Total Compensation

Reports highlighted that basic pay alone did not reflect the full compensation package. Nigerian ambassadors posted overseas received allowances designed to offset high living expenses, hardship, and representational duties.

Total monthly take-home pay often exceeded ₦2–5 million ($1,212–$3,030 USD), depending on the host country.

The release of estimated salaries following President Bola Tinubu’s ambassadorial appointments shed light on the financial structure of Nigeria’s foreign service. While the basic salary remained modest compared to international standards, allowances ensured that ambassadors were adequately supported in their overseas postings.

