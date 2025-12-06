Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ambassadorial lists

The former Senate Leader faulted Presidnet Tinubu's list of 65 ambassadorial nominees sent to the Nigerian for confirmation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator explained the reason President Tinubu should withraw the list head of next week’s Senate screening

FCT, Abuja - Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw the list of 65 ambassadorial nominees.

Ndume said Tinubu’s ambassadorial list breaches the federal character principle and falls short of the constitutional requirement based on the allocation of nominees across states and geopolitical zones.

The former Senate Leader said Presidnet Tinubu’s list should be withdrawn and replace with another one ahead of next week’s Senate screening.

As reported by The Punch, Ndume made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

“At this critical time in the life of his administration, President Tinubu must avoid decisions that could fuel ethnic tension or breed distrust.

“I appeal to him to withdraw the list and present a fresh set of nominees that align with the spirit of the Constitution.”

According to Daily Trust, Ndume argued that while some states have three or four slots, others have none, including Gombe State.

The All Prgressives Congress (APC) senator said Yobe’s only nominee, Senator Adamu Garba Talba, passed away in July, while the entire North East secured only seven slots.

He also cited the inclusion of Senator Adamu Garba Talba from Yobe, who reportedly died in July.

“The entire North-East state has seven nominees in the list. Further checks revealed that the South-West geo-political zone has 15 nominees, while North-West and South-East have 13 and 9, respectively. North-Central region has 10 nominees in the list of career and non-career ambassadorial nominees while South-South parades 12 nominees.”

