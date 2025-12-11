Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has appreciated the Nigerian Senate and the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for confirming him as an ambassador.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, Reno Omokri, Senator Grace Bent, and other ambassadorial nominees arrived at the National Assembly for their screening by the Senate on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Reno Omokri sends a thank you message to Oshiomhole, Ndume. Photo credit: Ali Ndume/Reno Omokri/Adams Oshiomhole

Omokri thanked Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Sani Bello, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and Senator Ali Ndume for their support.

He posted his thank you message via his X handle @renoomokri on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

“From the Bottom of My Heart, I sincerely thank the Distinguished Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Distinguished Senator Sani Bello, and Members of the Committee, especially Distinguished Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Ali Ndume, as well as Distinguished Senators from my State, Ede Dafinone, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, and Prince Ned Nwoko, For Taking Time To Screen Me Today. Special thanks to the SA to the President on Senate Matters, @SenBasheerlado_ CON. The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is Indeed a Place of Honour!”

Nigerians react as Senate confirms Omokro as ambassador

@Kryptotajeer

Reno, you have truly proven yourself to be a dedicated and patriotic Nigerian since you stepped up to serve the nation at this level, you’ve left the Obidients with nothing but empty barking and your focus and courage speak louder than their tantrums ever could.

@opeyemi_bodunde

Asiwaju has a very big heart. He rewarded one of his fiercest critics and a virtue any aspiring leader should emulate. Congratulations, Reno! I celebrate and rejoice with you, and I have no doubt in your ability and competence to represent Nigeria.

@femi1055

Mission accomplished lol This what Mr Reno sold his integrity for worth!!! It lol .

@hollypizzu001

This appreciation message is class It shows respect for the process and gratitude to those who made it possible. The Senate screening is no small milestone—wishing you success as you move to the next phase!

@UGSPECIAL

Proverbs 13:11 Wealth gained by dishonesty will be diminished, But he who gathers by labor will increase.

Reno Omokri reacts as Tinubu appoints him as ambassador

Recall that Omokri praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for demonstrating Christlike qualities following his nomination as a Nigerian ambassador.

In a post on his verified X account, Omokri said the President’s leadership reflects forgiveness, patriotism, and the right guidance for the nation at the right time.

Omokri credited his parents for shaping him and acknowledged his wife, Hana, for supporting him during periods when his loyalty to Tinubu drew criticism.

Tinubu appoints Reno Omokri, 31 others as ambassadors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu sent 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, including 15 career and 17 non-career ambassadors.

The nominees featured high-profile figures such as Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former governors and first ladies from various states.

The new ambassadors were slated for postings to strategic countries and international organisations, with Senate approval pending.

