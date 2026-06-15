MC Mbakara's video showing his elevator encounter with Jim Iyke has gone viral

The highlight was the moment the content creator's criticism of the veteran actor's response towards him

The video has since sparked heated debate on social media, as many defended Jim Iyke

Popular content creator and family vlogger MC Mbakara has ignited reactions after he publicly expressed disappointment following a brief encounter with veteran Nollywood star Jim Iyke in an elevator.

The video, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, captured Mbakara and his wife approaching the actor as the elevator doors opened.

Iyke, who appeared to be in a hurry, responded by extending a handshake to Mbakara with a quick “Hi, how are you doing?” before stepping into the elevator.

With the veteran actor out of sight, Mbakara, who made waves after he was spotted with Ik Ogbonna and Yomi Casual after Alexx Ekubo's death, expressed displeasure over the brief interaction.

"What will it take for him to smile? It’s annoying. Celebrities always act like they’re gods," he said.

Despite the encounter, Mbakara expressed his love for Iyke as he added in the caption,

"I Stumbled On Jim Iyke And This Happened I Love Him Regardless."

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Jim Iyke stirred conversations online after he revealed details of his current relationship status.

According to the veteran actor, it was “complicated” at the moment

The video of MC Mbakara's elevator encounter with Jim Iyke is below:

Reactions trail Mbakara's comment about Jim Iyke

Reacting, many netizens defended Iyke, noting that the actor, despite being in a rush, still offered a handshake and acknowledged Mbakara.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

William88506545 commented:

"No oh, him for start to dey dance for you na … What does it takes to smile.. say you crack joke, Abi him dey follow you shot skit? Why you expect am to open teeth with you?

Master-E commented:

"For Mbakara to say such mean say em no normal nah. Someone gave you a handshake are you are begging for a smile, how many of your fans wey you dey give face for set not to talk of the road. Every celebrity with em own personality abeg shift."

UktyROI commented:

"He should have hugged him, kissed his forehead, and carried him away."

Makabuyae said:

"This one now thinks he’s popular so someone like Jim iyke who was already popular when MC was still in secondary school should be shining teeth with you because you’re a Facebook influencer. Funny dude."

SolomonArchibon reacted:

"He is the one that has issues not Jim Iyke....He is feeling entitled."

PromiseEti37124 commented:

"illiteracy is not just about u not going to school there is how a person goes to school and still and lacks social ethics ,knowing fully well that the guy is in a rush to go were he is heading to and u expect him to hug u sha u be gay ni."

Jim Iyke, Gideon Okeke in online battle

Legit.ng previously reported that netizens shared their thoughts on a new post by Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke regarding his colleague, Jim Iyke

Jim had wished his friend, Kate Henshaw, a happy birthday in the most unusual way. While many found it insulting, others understood his 'sarcasm.'

Nonetheless, this did not sit well with Gideon, who begrudgingly blasted Jim Iyke via a fresh post. He cited his 'arrogance' and 'narcissistic' attitude for posting such a message about Kate Henshaw.

Source: Legit.ng