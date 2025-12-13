2027 Election: President Tinubu Projected to Drop Shettima, 'He is Gone'
- There are indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may drop Vice President Kashim Shettima for the 2027 elections
- The insinuation comes a few days after fiery Nigerian cleric, Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, expressed strong disapproval of the country’s current presidency, stating that Shettima must be removed
- The 2023 Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket reignited debates over its impact on Nigeria, amid ongoing claims of Christian persecution in the country
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Loyalists of ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar have projected that President Bola Tinubu would drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as running mate in the 2027 elections.
The opposition figures stated that they expected Tinubu to choose a non-Muslim running mate if the president wants to be successful with his re-election bid.
The speculation comes weeks after US President Donald Trump announced that Nigeria would be designated as a country of particular concern (CPC) due to the killing of Christians by radical Islamists. It also follows days after Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, the regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations, spoke on national television. He alleged that the Muslim-Muslim ticket is equivalent to Christian genocide.
The government critics urged President Tinubu to make a choice ahead of the 2027 elections, suggesting that keeping Shettima as running mate could lead to electoral defeat.
Retweeting an X (formerly Twitter) post showing that President Tinubu distributed new Hilux and Hummer buses to states for the 2027 campaign, AbdulRasheed Shehu, a media aide to Atiku, wrote on his verified account:
"If, after viewing this branding, you still don't realise that Shettima is gone, then you are definitely an IST class Mugu. 2027 Muslim-Muslim ticket. Only time will tell."
In the same vein, Abubakar Yunusa, another loyalist of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential hopeful Atiku, made a similar claim on Friday, December 12.
He posted a picture of Shettima, with the caption:
"Tinubu will drop Shettima."
Dachomo demands Shettima’s removal
It would be recalled that speaking recently on Channels Television programme, Morning Brief, monitored by Legit.ng, Rev. Dachomo described the ruling administration's Muslim-Muslim ticket as a "complete genocide to Christians".
He, therefore, urged relevant authorities to "remove" Shettima, as that is "the way forward".
He said:
"Shettima is a Muslim, the president is a Muslim. Is that not complete genocide to Christians in the political world? The way forward is to remove Shettima. And I stand on it.
"They are displaying Islamic agenda, they want to control the whole country. All Christians should wake up. If care is not taken, one day, these people will force every Christian to become a Muslim."
The video can be watched below:
Read more on Kashim Shettima:
- VP Shettima's aide Gimba Kakanda mentions who is right between Nyesom Wike and naval officer
- VP Shettima invites Nigerians to apply for internship with N1.2 million annual pay
- Sherrif rejects accusations against Shettima
Shettima temporarily vacates his seat
Legit.ng earlier reported that Shettima temporarily vacated his seat.
The move was made as part of efforts to, in a symbolic way, promote girl-child education.
The vice president invited a teenage girl, Joy Ogah, to take over the vice president’s seat for a day.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.