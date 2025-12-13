There are indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may drop Vice President Kashim Shettima for the 2027 elections

The insinuation comes a few days after fiery Nigerian cleric, Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, expressed strong disapproval of the country’s current presidency, stating that Shettima must be removed

The 2023 Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket reignited debates over its impact on Nigeria, amid ongoing claims of Christian persecution in the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Loyalists of ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar have projected that President Bola Tinubu would drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as running mate in the 2027 elections.

The opposition figures stated that they expected Tinubu to choose a non-Muslim running mate if the president wants to be successful with his re-election bid.

Rumors emerge that President Bola Tinubu may drop Kashim Shettima from his 2027 election ticket. Photo credits: @Imranmuhdz, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The speculation comes weeks after US President Donald Trump announced that Nigeria would be designated as a country of particular concern (CPC) due to the killing of Christians by radical Islamists. It also follows days after Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, the regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations, spoke on national television. He alleged that the Muslim-Muslim ticket is equivalent to Christian genocide.

The government critics urged President Tinubu to make a choice ahead of the 2027 elections, suggesting that keeping Shettima as running mate could lead to electoral defeat.

Retweeting an X (formerly Twitter) post showing that President Tinubu distributed new Hilux and Hummer buses to states for the 2027 campaign, AbdulRasheed Shehu, a media aide to Atiku, wrote on his verified account:

"If, after viewing this branding, you still don't realise that Shettima is gone, then you are definitely an IST class Mugu. 2027 Muslim-Muslim ticket. Only time will tell."

In the same vein, Abubakar Yunusa, another loyalist of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential hopeful Atiku, made a similar claim on Friday, December 12.

He posted a picture of Shettima, with the caption:

"Tinubu will drop Shettima."

Dachomo demands Shettima’s removal

It would be recalled that speaking recently on Channels Television programme, Morning Brief, monitored by Legit.ng, Rev. Dachomo described the ruling administration's Muslim-Muslim ticket as a "complete genocide to Christians".

He, therefore, urged relevant authorities to "remove" Shettima, as that is "the way forward".

He said:

"Shettima is a Muslim, the president is a Muslim. Is that not complete genocide to Christians in the political world? The way forward is to remove Shettima. And I stand on it.

"They are displaying Islamic agenda, they want to control the whole country. All Christians should wake up. If care is not taken, one day, these people will force every Christian to become a Muslim."

The video can be watched below:

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo claims that President Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima’s administration is contributing to alleged Christian victimisation in Nigeria. Photo credit: @Pharmacio001

Source: Twitter

Read more on Kashim Shettima:

Shettima temporarily vacates his seat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shettima temporarily vacated his seat.

The move was made as part of efforts to, in a symbolic way, promote girl-child education.

The vice president invited a teenage girl, Joy Ogah, to take over the vice president’s seat for a day.

Source: Legit.ng