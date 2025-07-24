Lawyer and advocate Deji Adeyanju has advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to refrain from contesting future presidential elections

Adeyanju, who also represents social media figure VeryDarkMan, made the statement via a post on platform X, urging Atiku to support a younger candidate

His comments add to the growing discourse around generational transition and leadership renewal in Nigerian politics

Adeyanju, who also represents social media personality VeryDarkMan, issued the remarks via a post on social media platform X on 24 July.

Political advocate Adeyanju's statement on X fuels conversation on generational leadership in Nigerian politics.

Source: Twitter

In his statement, Adeyanju suggested that Atiku had had his time in national leadership and should now step aside for the next generation.

He wrote, “Atiku should rest. Whatever he forgot in Aso Rock, they should help him collect it and send it to him. He should be supporting a younger candidate by now; even if it’s a younger northerner, it’s still fine but not Atiku.”

The comment has sparked further discussion about generational leadership and succession planning within Nigerian politics.

Although Atiku has not formally announced intentions to contest in future elections, speculation continues to circulate regarding his political ambitions following his past presidential bids.

Adeyanju’s remarks reflect ongoing calls within civil society for more inclusive and forward-looking representation across political parties.

Calls grow louder for Atiku Abubakar to support youth-driven leadership amid Nigeria's evolving political landscape.

Source: Facebook

About Atiku

Atiku Abubakar is a prominent Nigerian politician, businessman, and philanthropist born on 25 November 1946 in Jada, Adamawa State. He served as Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007 under President Olusegun Obasanjo, during which he oversaw the National Council on Privatisation and played a key role in economic reforms A.

Before entering politics, Abubakar worked for two decades in the Nigeria Customs Service, rising to the rank of Deputy Director. His business interests span logistics, agriculture, real estate, and education, notably co-founding Intels Nigeria Limited and establishing the American University of Nigeria in Yola.

Abubakar has contested Nigeria’s presidency multiple times—in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023—often emerging as a leading opposition figure. In 2025, he left the Peoples Democratic Party to join the African Democratic Congress, aligning with Peter Obi to challenge the ruling party in the 2027 elections.

Known for his advocacy of education and democratic governance, Abubakar has also faced scrutiny over alleged business conflicts and political controversies. Despite this, he remains a central figure in Nigeria’s political landscape, with a legacy shaped by his commitment to public service and national development.

Atiku speaks on stepping down for Southern candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has dissociated himself from a report suggesting that he has been asked to step down for a southerner in the 2027 presidential election, stating that the claim is a 'malicious fabrication' and 'propaganda'.

The former vice-president's camp alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was responsible for spreading these rumours. Atiku noted that there was no instance when he was asked to step down during a meeting.

Recall that the Atiku-led coalition movement recently unveiled the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political platform for the opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 election.

