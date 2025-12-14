Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a loyalist of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has predicted that Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers State, "will be the end of Wike's political career.”

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, December 12, Abubakar stated that Fubara is winning the power struggle with his former principal.

Atiku’s campaigner tackles Wike

He wrote:

“I'm repeating this, Gov. Sim Fubara will be the end of Wike's political career.”

Legit.ng recalls that recently, Fubara announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), thus tearing down the last stronghold of the former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-South.

Fubara, who had only returned to his seat in September following a six-month emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu, disclosed his new political home on Tuesday, December 9, during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Fubara said his defection from the PDP was in the interest of Rivers people and also a gesture of appreciation to President Tinubu, whom he credited as the reason he remains the governor of Rivers State. He promised the Nigerian leader that the 2027 elections would be a “smooth ride” for the president.

Earlier, on Monday, December 8, the 50-year-old held a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Subsequently, Fubara registered as a member of the APC.

In a photograph shared by Tony Okocha, the media aide to the state APC chairman, Fubara was seen thumbprinting a booklet believed to be the party’s register. The registration was conducted on Friday, December 12, at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

On Friday, December 12, speaking during the flag-off of the Rivers airport bypass project, Fubara pledged his loyalty to President Tinubu.

The Cable quoted Fubara as saying:

"Today, I am very happy. I am not just a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), I am the number one. I have collected my [membership] card and the form is 001.

“So, from this moment, I am there (in APC) with all my chest and heart. The message is clear: We are going to do everything to make the 2027 election for Mr President a smooth ride in Rivers state.

“How do we do it? It is with all of you here. With your support. The only way we can continue to tell Mr President thank you is to support him.”

