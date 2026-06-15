Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner after Spain's draw with Cape Verde

Debutants Cape Verde held the favourites to a draw, frustrating the European champions with disciplined defensive display

Cape Verde celebrates like they won their debut match but Spain remains favourite to win their second FIFA World Cup

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after debutants Cape Verde held Spain to a draw.

Spain went into the match as favourites against the African side at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atalanta, USA on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha in tears after 0-0 draw against Spain. Photo by Patrick Smith.

Source: Getty Images

The third smallest nation at the tournament stood their ground with a disciplined defensive performance against the 2024 European champions.

40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha was particularly impressive, making multiple brilliant saves and commanding his backline to keep a clean sheet on their debut.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner after Spain's draw with Cape Verde.

Spain went into the match with a 15.96% chance of winning the World Cup, but the draw dipped their chances of winning by 0.99% to 14.97%.

La Roja remains favourite to win the tournament, and with Lamine Yamal, who made a cameo off the bench fit and ready, they will hit full throttle against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Spain remains favourite to win 2026 FIFA World Cup despite draw against Cape Verde. Photo by Maddie Meyer.

Source: Getty Images

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