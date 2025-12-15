The presidency has rejected claims of weaponisation of anti-corruption agencies as put forward by opposition politicians

In a statement, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, described the opposition as failed politicians seeking scapegoats for their shortcomings

According to Onanuga, claims that democracy is under threat because certain politicians are joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are unfounded

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has clarified that President Bola Tinubu does not issue directives to any anti-corruption agency on whom to investigate, arrest, or prosecute.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, December 14, by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, and obtained by Legit.ng, the presidency dismissed allegations of the “weaponisation” of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the presidency, the claims are mere distractions by politicians who are running out of campaign issues. It added that such allegations are aimed at undermining President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite what it described as the party’s successes in less than three years in office.

The presidency's statement partly reads:

"President Tinubu does not issue directives to any anti-corruption agency on whom to investigate, arrest, or prosecute.

"President Tinubu has significant state issues to address rather than engage in political targeting.

"The prosecution is conducted by the court, not by any sleight of hand, and those found not guilty will receive a clean bill of health. Allegations of "weaponisation" are distractions from these politicians, who are running short of campaign issues to challenge President Tinubu and the APC's success in less than three years in office."

Recall that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) had accused the EFCC of turning law enforcement into a political tool, following the alleged revocation of bail earlier granted Abubakar Malami (SAN), a former attorney-general of the federation (AGF).

Reacting to Malami’s detention, Atiku said anti-corruption institutions have abandoned their core responsibilities and are trying to convert the anti-graft campaign into what he termed a “full-blown political witch-hunt.”

In a statement released by his media office and circulated by his adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku cautioned that the EFCC and other agencies risk losing public confidence unless they “purge themselves of partisan contamination.”

Atiku argued “that the nation’s anti-corruption war is dangerously sliding off course and mutating into a brazen political witch-hunt.” He claimed the EFCC is “straying far from the noble principles” on which it was founded, alleging that the agency is now “weaponising its powers to serve narrow political agendas.”

According to him:

“The politicisation of corruption investigations has rendered the EFCC’s credibility suspect and rubbished the very ideals that inspired its establishment.”

In the same vein, the ADC said detaining Malami appeared less about justice and more about politics. The party argued that the timing of the bail revocation raised serious concerns about the EFCC’s motives.

EFCC’s action, ADC said, came shortly after Malami attended a political rally in Kebbi State, fuelling suspicion that the move was aimed at curtailing his political activities rather than addressing any genuine legal breach.

The party insisted that there was no evidence that Malami violated any of the conditions attached to his bail.

The party’s position was outlined in a statement signed by Bolaji Abdullahi, its national publicity secretary, who maintained that the ex-attorney-general had fully cooperated with EFCC investigators and acted within the confines of the law.

Abdullahi added:

“From all available evidence, Malami did not violate any of the legal conditions attached to his initial bail,” the party said.

“As a senior lawyer and former number one law officer in the country, he understands what it means to violate bail conditions.

“However, what he probably did not understand was that attending a political gathering in furtherance of his governorship ambition in Kebbi State could be the basis for revoking his bail."

Malami: EFCC tackles opposition

Meanwhile, the EFCC has rejected claims by Malami that he was being witch-hunted for political reasons, dismissing them as false, Guardian reported.

Malami was invited for questioning by the anti-graft agency recently for 18 alleged offences, including terrorism financing, money laundering, and abuse of office.

He was later granted bail but remains in custody because, according to the EFCC, he has yet to meet his bail conditions.

