Yola, Adamawa state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku Abubakar has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku, a former vice president and former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, formally teamed up with the ADC in his home state, Adamawa, on Monday, November 24.

Atiku shared photos on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle depicting his new home.

In the same vein, Abdulrasheed Shehu, the special assistant on media to Atiku, commented on his principal's move.

He wrote on X:

"Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar formally joins ADC in bold political realignment."

More to follow...

