First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has finally reacted to the backlash following her interaction with Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke

Legit.ng reports that the video of the clash between Mrs Tinubu and Governor Adeleke went viral on social media

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's wife said those in leadership positions understand their duties and how to steer the affairs of society

FCT, Abuja - First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has lashed out at critics over her interaction with Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Senator Tinubu said followers and critics have turned the incident with Governor Adeleke into a “needless controversy.”

Mrs Tinubu made this known in a statement posted on her Facebook page on Tuesday, December 10, 2025.

According to Mrs Tinubu, critics often magnify minor issues and create distractions around leadership.

Nigeria’s First Lady dismissed public backlash, stating that those in leadership positions know how to steer the affairs of society

“Those entrusted with leadership understand their duties and how to steer the affairs of society.

“More often, it is the followers and critics who scrutinise every step, amplify minor missteps, and turn them into needless controversy. Ọṣun lè tèǹtẹ̀ – Osun is ahead.”

Adeleke: Nigerians react to Oluremi Tinubu's explanation

Chris Oni

But if the governor had started singing " Nah our maa'ma be dis Ooooooo , we no gét another one" or on ur mandate we shall stand! --- would you have done that nonsense?

‎Nonso Osuoha

You have the guts to downplay your show of arrogance? People in leadership positions must learn to take accountability.

You must be accountable, ma. If you have anger issues, go seek help. You're human after all. Protocol must be followed

There must be decorum. To whom much is given, much is expected.

Isah Aliyu

There's wisdom in it when Late President Buhari said his wife belongs to the Kitchen and the Other Room.

Dei Joe

SEN. OLUREMI TINUBU, CON apologize to him in a layman understand, orelse you go explain tire with this ur grammar.

Polycarp Dasam

When your husband was on a campaign rally for the the 2023 general election in Kano, he said kANO! I want to dance n that was just it.

Bunmi Ajayi

I saw it all a friendly banter, ma'am.

Know though that whatever you or your husband do, even if you gave them honey, they'd say it's bitter.

Malachy Abuchi

If someone spoke to Ur husband in that manner would u applaud them? When he was saying Balablue & Bulaba did anyone threaten to off the mic?

Jasper Frank

If you wan apologize. Go straight to the point no too de speak grammar. Which one come be missteps.

