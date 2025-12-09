Dele Momodu sharply criticised First Lady Oluremi Tinubu after a viral video showed her reprimanding Governor Ademola Adeleke at the Ooni’s coronation event

The incident sparked nationwide debate as guests reacted to the First Lady’s warning to switch off the governor’s microphone during his musical chant

Momodu condemned the First Lady’s conduct as disrespectful and accused her of overreach while public reactions remained sharply divided

Media publisher and political commentator, Dele Momodu, has sharply criticised Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, following a viral video showing an exchange between her and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, at a royal ceremony in Ile-Ife.

The incident, which unfolded on Sunday, December 6, at the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has sparked nationwide debate over conduct, courtesy, and the boundaries of influence within Nigeria’s political hierarchy.

What happened at the Ooni’s anniversary

During his turn to speak, Governor Adeleke, widely known as the “Dancing Governor”, broke into a brief musical chant before delivering his tribute to the Ooni and his congratulatory message to the First Lady, who had just received the chieftaincy title Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua.

In the now-viral footage, Mrs Tinubu approached the podium and urged the governor to proceed with his message.

“Go ahead,” she said calmly as she returned to her seat.

But when Adeleke resumed singing, she intervened again, this time more firmly.

“Enough with the music, or I’ll switch off the microphone,” she told him, adding that he had “five minutes to conclude”.

The remark drew surprise, mild laughter, and murmurs across the hall. While some guests interpreted the moment as light-hearted, others saw it as an unusually stern reprimand for a sitting governor.

Neither Governor Adeleke nor the First Lady has issued an official statement beyond what was captured in the video.

Momodu blasts First Lady: “This was beneath her”

Reacting to the incident in a statement shared via X, Dele Momodu issued a scathing critique of the First Lady’s conduct, saying he was alerted by a colleague who witnessed the exchange.

“One of my colleagues called me from Ile-Ife last night, frantic,” Momodu wrote.

“He said, ‘Sir, your sister has done it again.’”

Momodu recounted past personal encounters with Mrs Tinubu, describing her tendencies during moments of anger. He said the latest incident was unacceptable for several reasons.

“This tirade against an elected governor was totally beneath her.

“She is not an elected officer of government and has no constitutional role. To openly embarrass and chastise the Chief Executive of Osun State before the world was unnecessary and excessive," he stated.

Momodu also questioned the First Lady’s reaction to the governor’s brief singing.

“It is unbelievable that a self-professed pastor would frown at a governor praising God,” he wrote.

He added,

“Would she have done this to a Northern governor reciting the Holy Qur’an?”

The publisher further accused the First Lady of overreach, saying:

“Why does she think her family owns Nigeria and can go on a public rampage as she wishes?”

He argued that Nigerians themselves contribute to this atmosphere of unchecked influence.

“I can’t blame Mrs Oluremi Tinubu alone. I blame the squeamish Nigerians who chose to be voluntary slaves in their own country.”

