Governor Adeleke’s touching birthday message to his wife has opened fresh conversations online, especially after the viral video with Remi Tinubu

Nigerians zoomed in on one particular sentence, claiming it carried a deeper meaning linked to the recent public exchange

The governor’s choice of words has fueled speculation as many wonder whether the tribute was simply affectionate

The ongoing conversation surrounding Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and First Lady Remi Tinubu has taken a new turn—this time because of a birthday message.

Adeleke, who has been at the centre of online discussions after a viral coronation video involving the First Lady, celebrated his wife, Titilola Adeleke, on her 60th birthday with a heartfelt tribute posted on Tuesday.

In the message, the governor praised his wife for her steadfastness, beauty, composure, and discipline. But it was one line that sent social media into a fresh decoding exercise.

The governor wrote:

“My darling wife @TitilolaAdeleke, you have always been there for me in rough and good times… You remain a paragon of beauty, self-control and discipline in your private and public conduct."

While many fans simply congratulated Mrs Adeleke on her milestone birthday, others immediately connected the highlighted portion of the tribute to the now-infamous moment at the coronation of the Yeye Asiwaju of Ife Land.

A trending clip had shown the First Lady approaching Governor Adeleke while he was still delivering his speech, urging him to “round up.”

The moment spread widely online, with many Nigerians describing the interaction as avoidable and abrupt.

Read the tribute here:

Nigerians raise eyebrows over Adeleke's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Chocolatechomzy stated:

"You remain a paragon of beauty, self control and discipline in your private and public conduct." Shade well delivered to you know who."

@Mr_Gerrie01 noted:

"You remain a paragon of beauty, self control and discipline in your private and public conduct." This right here is class. That subtle jab to the jugular. "

@crux_paccino reacted:

"This message has been delivered to 2 separate post codes."

@DurojaiyeSegun said:

"His Excellency, I see what you did there: “You remain a paragon of beauty, self-control, and discipline in your private and public conduct.”Aunty Remi won’t like to see this, considering the quoted words go against her own fundamentals."

@Akin_sammy reacted:

"Baba Dey use one stone kee two birds Happy birthday to Osun First Lady"

@Victorudofia12 noted:

"You remain a paragon of beauty, SELF CONTROL and discipline in your private and public conduct Self I think it's time for people to send their wife to go learn from miss Adeleke how a woman should behave in public."

