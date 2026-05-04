MultiChoice is offering Showmax users a free one-month DStv Stream Compact trial after shutting down Showmax

The move aims to consolidate streaming services into a single platform with expanded sports and entertainment content

Only eligible non-DStv Showmax subscribers can access the offer, with discounted plans available after the trial period

MultiChoice has unveiled a new offer aimed at keeping sports and entertainment fans engaged following the closure of Showmax on April 30, 2026.

In a move that shifts its streaming focus, the company is giving qualifying Nigerian users free access to DStv Stream Compact for one month.

MultiChoice has discontinued the standalone Showmax streaming service on April 30, 2026, following unsustainable annual losses and a strategic review. Photo credit: ThinkBusiness Africa

Source: UGC

The goal is simply to keep viewers within one ecosystem while introducing them to a broader content lineup.

The offer runs through May 2026 and is targeted at Showmax subscribers who do not already have an active DStv account.

DStv Stream takes centre stage for sports lovers

The decision from MultiChoice reflects a larger strategy to consolidate services.

By closing Showmax and redirecting users to DStv Stream, MultiChoice is bringing live TV, sports, and on-demand content into a single platform, BBC News Pidgin reports.

For users, that means access to a wider range of content without juggling multiple subscriptions.

The trial package includes live television channels, international films and series, kids’ programming, and full sports coverage through SuperSport.

Eligible users will receive activation details through their registered email addresses. Once the trial ends, they can continue at a discounted rate for up to 12 months if they keep their accounts active.

Sports fans get front-row access

For sports lovers, the offer is designed to showcase the depth of DStv’s coverage.

MultiChoice is offering eligible former Showmax users, including sports fans in Nigeria a one-month free trial of DStv Stream Compact. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

As seen on DStv's official website, the Compact package alone provides access to major competitions, including Premier League matches, FA Cup fixtures, and WWE programming. For viewers who want more, higher-tier packages remain available.

DStv Premium offers the most extensive coverage, including over 16 SuperSport channels with football, rugby, tennis, and motorsports.

DStv Compact Plus focuses on top-tier football, including UEFA Champions League matches and major European leagues.

DStv Compact strikes a balance, delivering strong coverage of English football and other popular sports at a lower price point.

There is also DStv Confam, which provides a more affordable option with selected matches from leagues like La Liga and Serie A.

Who is eligible for fresh DStv bonus?

Not everyone will benefit from the offer as MultiChoice has clarified that only Showmax users who subscribed directly and do not already have an active DStv subscription are eligible.

Existing DStv customers who previously accessed Showmax as part of their bundle are excluded.

The company also confirmed that subscription prices will remain unchanged in 2026, breaking from its usual pattern of annual increases.

This comes at a time when competition in the streaming space remains intense, with platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video continuing to attract global audiences.

For MultiChoice, the shift is about retention and relevance. By offering free access and consolidating services, it is betting that sports content and live television will keep users within its ecosystem.

DStv subscribers retain access to 12 channels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv subscribers across Africa would continue enjoying access to 12 major television channels following a last-minute agreement between Canal+ and Warner Bros. Discovery, preventing their removal from the platform.

The channels, which include CNN International and Cartoon Network, were initially set to be dropped from DStv on January 1, 2026, after earlier negotiations between both parties broke down toward the end of the previous year.

Source: Legit.ng