Just days after defeating Rita Daniels in a tightly contested AGN election, the new guild president is now facing a major police investigation

Authorities confirmed one person died in the Lagos crash, with the AGN leader currently in custody as inquiries deepen.

Members of the film industry are anxiously awaiting official details, as questions mount over the incident

The newly elected President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Abubakar Yakubu, has allegedly found himself at the centre of a developing controversy after being linked to a fatal auto crash in Surulere, Lagos.

Yakubu reportedly emerged victorious in the recent AGN election after defeating Rita Daniels by a narrow margin of 116 votes to 113.

He was taken into police custody on Tuesday as investigators probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Preliminary reports indicate that the crash resulted in the death of one person.

The incident occurred along a busy stretch in Surulere, drawing immediate attention from bystanders who alerted authorities.

Sources told Sahara Reporters that Yakubu was promptly detained at the Barracks Police Station as officers began gathering statements and forensic details.

As of press time, officials have not released a formal account of what led to the accident, leaving many unanswered questions.

Reactions trail new AGN President Abubakar's arrest

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@dugochukwu007:

"Regina mom’s singing: Lord of miracles. Na our papa oooh!"

@osundade_:

"When they tell u life is spiritual, please believe. Guide ur life jea`lousy nd wic`kedly... dnt looseguard."

@esthersky_77 reacted

"I hope it’s not what am thinking. But what ever it is he ll be freed if he’s not guilty but if he isn’t freed formal agn president would hold on for him. As long as Rita Daniel doesn’t take over"

@ejikaay noted:

"And some people are saying juju??? God African mentality has kept them sl@ves for so long. Please heal them"

@davishotiish shared

"Person just win una don run do Juju make he die by accident or kill person by accident ! Na wa o 😢 now now"

@missmeiza noted:

"It’s not witchcraft anything. Accidents happen, you don’t see most cases online because they ain’t popular but this man is popular because he contested against a popular person which is why you’re seeing it here. Only God knows what is hidden"

@jovitaodinaka said:

"The spiritual controls the physical,if you don’t know this then you are on a veryyyyyy long thing…..Uncle Yakubu Ikegwuru really ooooo"

Rita Daniels returns to social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Rita Daniels has returned to social media days after she was reported to have lost the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) presidential election.

On Tuesday, December 9, Rita, via her official Instagram page, shared a video of her giving back to the streets.

The video captured her handing what appeared to be food to children from the booth of a car. She also expressed gratitude to her maker

