Former England international, Gary Neville, has mentioned that the match could cost Arsenal the Premier League title this season

The Gunners recorded an impressive 3-0 win against Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday, May 2

Manchester City are currently two matches behind Arsenal, as the Citizens will take on Everton later today

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, has identified a key match that could prevent Arsenal from winning the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners are chasing their first league crown since 2004 after finishing second in each of the last three campaigns.

The North London side secured a crucial 3-0 victory over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, May 2.

Viktor Gyokeres scores a brace for Arsenal against Fulham in the Premier League on May 2. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Former Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring in the 9th minute before Bukayo Saka doubled the lead in the 40th minute.

Gyokeres completed his brace in the 45+4 minute, sealing a comfortable win and putting Arsenal six points clear of Manchester City, per Sportstar.

Meanwhile, City still have two games in hand and are set to face Everton FC later today at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Neville predicts defeat for Arsenal

Former England international, Gary Neville, believes that Arsenal would find it difficult to beat West Ham in their next match.

According to UK Metro, the football pundit said the Hammers are fighting to remain in the Premier League as they are currently 18th on the Premier League log. Neville said:

"I don’t think it will happen. It’s a massive week because I think the game Arsenal are most likely to drop points in is West Ham away.

"That’s the game they should fear most. It’s a horrible one because West Ham are fighting for their lives and need the points."

The Gunners’ final two Premier League fixtures are against already-relegated Burnley and Crystal Palace, after West Ham.

The former Red Devils defender expressed disappointment in the playing pattern of Mikel Arteta against Fulham on Saturday.

The 51-year-old predicted that Manchester City would beat Everton and pile more pressure on Arsenal as they chase a title since 2004. He said:

"I watched Arsenal and disappointed is the wrong word but Mikel Arteta might be thinking that they could have scored a couple more and whether they might regret that.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Arsenal would drop points against West Ham in their next match. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

"But he’ll be happy with the win and he has to remind the players to take their chances and be clinical and ruthless. Those are the messages he will be giving I imagine.

"They can’t sit back now in games, they need to keep going. I think Man City will beat Everton but it would be absolutely stunning if they were to drop points there, it would be stunning."

Manchester City are currently in second place with 70 points, with two matches in hand, per Sky Sports.

Mikel Obi warns Arsenal against costly mistake

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel Obi warned Arsenal, particularly Arteta, to avoid a costly mistake that could stop his team from winning the title.

The Chelsea legend pointed out signs of pressure from the Gunners' boss, a different situation from what his rival Pep Guardiola is going through.

Source: Legit.ng