Former presidential candidate Peter Obi said he left ADC for NDC due to Nigeria’s worsening condition and the urgent need to rescue the country

Obi stated that his decision followed deep reflection and cited orchestrated litigation and internal party crises as key reasons for his exit

The ex-Anambra governor urged stronger democratic processes, warned against weakening opposition parties and reaffirmed commitment to national reform

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has explained his decision to leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and join the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), saying the move was driven by concerns over Nigeria’s worsening condition.

“The condition of our nation and the urgent need to rescue Nigeria, informed my decision to leave ADC for NDC,” Obi stated.

"Why I Resigned From ADC and Joined NDC": Peter Obi Breaks Silence

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He confirmed that he joined the NDC alongside former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, describing the move as part of a broader effort to pursue national transformation, Leadership reported

Decision driven by reflection, not ambition

Obi stressed that his defection was not motivated by personal gain or political convenience, but followed what he described as careful consideration of the country’s trajectory.

“As I stated yesterday, this decision was not made out of anger, personal ambition, or convenience. It came after deep reflection on the present condition of our nation and the urgent need to rescue Nigeria from the dangerous path it is currently heading,” he said.

He reiterated his long-held belief that politics should prioritise citizens’ welfare rather than individual interests.

Claims of political interference and internal crises

The former Anambra State governor also cited internal disputes and legal challenges within political parties as factors influencing his exit from the ADC.

“I left the ADC for the same reason I left the Labour Party: the severe, orchestrated litigation and internal crises deliberately designed to ensure that I, alongside many other notable individuals, do not effectively participate in the electoral process,” Obi said.

He, however, expressed appreciation to the ADC leadership, including its chairman, David Mark, as well as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, for their support.

Call for stronger democratic processes

Obi urged the Federal Government to avoid actions that could undermine opposition parties, warning that democracy must not be weakened through political interference.

“Democracy must never become a weapon against the people. A healthy democracy thrives on strong institutions, credible alternatives, and the freedom of citizens to make choices without intimidation, manipulation, or fear,” he said.

He cautioned that weakening opposition platforms could ultimately harm the democratic system.

Concerns over Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges

Highlighting the country’s current challenges, Obi pointed to rising poverty, insecurity, and declining economic conditions as reasons for urgent action.

“Nigeria today is passing through one of the most difficult periods in its history. Poverty is rising. Hunger is widespread. Insecurity continues to threaten lives and livelihoods,” he said.

He added that leadership must be guided by competence, integrity, and compassion rather than division.

Commitment to national unity and reform

Obi said his move to the NDC represents a continuation of his long-standing mission to promote accountable leadership and inclusive governance.

“Our decision to join the NDC is therefore not an abandonment of values, but a continuation of the same mission we have always stood for,” he stated.

He also called on Nigerians, particularly young people and women, to remain hopeful despite current challenges.

“I urge you not to lose faith in Nigeria. Nations do not change because people surrender to hopelessness; they change because people continue to believe,” Obi added.

He concluded with a message of optimism, saying, “A new Nigeria is still possible.”

Source: Legit.ng