A Nigerian man has got many people talking on social media after he made an emotional statement about the First Lady

He spoke about the Governor of Osun State and described the type of relationship he has with Oluremi Tinubu

Many people who saw his post shared their thoughts after reading what he said, amid the online controversy

A Nigerian man has reacted to the continuous criticism of the statements made by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, during a recent event in Osun.

The First Lady had stirred reactions online after she interrupted the governor while he was singing.

Nigerian man shares observation

Details of the incident are contained in a report published by Legit.ng.

Amid the continuous discussion about the actions of the First Lady, a Nigerian man has shared his observation about the relationship between the First Lady and the Governor of Osun State.

The individual who made the statement on his page, @RealAdeshina, begged the public as he spoke about Remi Tinubu and Ademola Adeleke.

His statement:

"Lol… The Governor and the First Lady are actually best friends, they were even colleagues in the Senate. I don’t understand why people are giving this unnecessary attention. Please, let there be peace."

People who read his post left comments in the comments section.

Reactions as man speaks about first lady

@Chrisbamidele stressed:.

"Some reactions to this incident, have been mostly overhyped. This is just a friendly conversation between the First Lady and the Governor. Make my Governor too no dey dance and sing too much."

@kayodeCF noted:

"I never took it serious, I saw it as a friendly banter between two close and ex-colleague. But Nigerians always like drama."

@Jaybraj1 shared:

"It's one thing for a non yoruba to misinterpreted what happened in this video due to cultural differences but for a proper yoruba to spin a negative narrative based on this video is nothing but propaganda. It is a normal friendly & playfully gesture and nothing more."

@Wyseman_ wrote:

"They may be colleague or even best of friends but Yoruba do say a proverb that Pomile legbon yemisi, apart from him been the CSO of the state he is the main Governor that owns the event so addressing him like that in public domain doesn't make more sense let's cal a spade a spade."

@Bayoradegboyega noted:

"I see a friendly banter, particularly considering that they served in the senate at the same time. Nothing more."

@TheOgbeniLekan stressed:

"Na why e no good to put mouth on politician matter. But yeah, we can still allow comments due to cultural differences for people that might not understand."

@CErhiyoma said:

"I am of the thought that those who want the governor out are the ones not comfortable with the presence of the man with the first lady."

