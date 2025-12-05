The APC Screening Committee disqualified seven major aspirants for failing to meet the mandatory nomination requirements for the Osun 2026 governorship primary

Only two aspirants were cleared to participate after meeting all constitutional and guideline requirements

The committee then urged the national leadership of the APC to immediately begin reconciliation to ensure a credible primary and electoral success

Osun state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee has barred seven prominent aspirants, including former APC National Secretary Senator Iyiola Omisore, from participating in the Osun 2026 governorship primary scheduled for December 13, 2025.

The committee said the affected aspirants failed to meet key nomination requirements set out in the APC Constitution and the party’s guidelines for the primary election.

In its report submitted to the APC National Working Committee (NWC) on Friday, December 5, the screening panel confirmed that only two aspirants

The committee named Mulikat Abiola Jimoh and Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji as aspirants who successfully met all the constitutional and documentary requirements.

The committee, chaired by Chief Obinna Uzoh, said the duo complied fully with the mandatory sponsorship rule, which requires endorsement by at least five fully registered and financially up-to-date APC members from each Local Government Area in Osun state.

Why seven aspirants disqualified for Osun primaries

The committee stated that the disqualified aspirants had failed to meet the mandatory sponsorship requirement to participate in the 2026 primaries.

According to the panel, the gaps in their submissions “constituted a breach” of Articles 9.3(i) and 31.2(ii) of the APC Constitution and Paragraph 6(c) of the party’s 2025 governorship primary guidelines.

Below are the names of the disqualified aspirants:

Sen. Iyiola Omisore

Babatunde Haketer Oralusi

Oyedotun Babayemi

Dr. Akinade Akanmu Ogunbiyi

Benedict Olugboyega Alabi

Adegoke Rasheed Okiki Adekunle

Sen. Babajide Omoworare

The committee also confirmed it received a petition from the Osun APC Renewal Group, which demanded the disqualification of aspirants who failed to meet the required nomination threshold.

After reviewing the petition, the panel described the allegations as weighty, substantial, and relevant, insisting that applying the rules selectively would compromise the integrity of the process.

Deep divisions in Osun APC

The screening panel raised concerns about lingering divisions within the Osun APC, warning that unresolved internal wrangling could jeopardise the credibility of the upcoming primary.

"It is therefore recommended that the party’s national leadership “immediately activate a robust reconciliation mechanism” to unify all blocs, factions, and interest groups ahead of the gubernatorial election set for August 8, 2026, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)." the panel said.

The report added that fair distribution of appointments, campaign roles and party positions across all senatorial districts and interest blocs would help reduce tensions.

The screening panel described its work as transparent and objective, insisting that the same rules were applied to all aspirants.

The committee said:

“We affirm our commitment to the principles of fairness and credibility that define our party and urge all stakeholders to prioritise unity ahead of the Osun 2026 governorship election.”

PDP announces Osun governorship candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its governorship candidate for the Osun state 2026 election.

Adebayo Adedamola emerged as the PDP governorship candidate during the party's primary election on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Recall that Governor Ademola Adeleke signed from the PDP hours before the primary election on Monday, December 1, 2025.

