A Nigerian lady shared her unexpected experience on TikTok after leaving her apartment for about two months

According to the lady, she had not been in the house, but despite her absence, something mysterious happened inside

The video sparked massive reactions as social media users shared similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady posted a clip on TikTok recounting an unusual situation she met after returning to her flat.

She had stayed away from the apartment for roughly two months before returning home.

Lady returns home to meet yam growing inside her house. Photo credit: @teefarhs_emporium/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady meets strange sight after returning to apartment

Upon her return she discovered that an unexpected occupant had taken over the space during her absence.

The situation shocked her and she chose to document it for her followers on the TikTok app.

Identified as @teefarhs_emporium on TikTok, she revealed that she had been absent from her home for about two months and that on her return she encountered something she did not expect.

She found a yam tuber that had sprouted and grown while she was away.

The lady captioned the video:

"Pov: Left my apartment for two months and came home to a new tenant. A very comfortable one at that."

Lady cries out after returning from 2-month trip. Photo credit: @teefarhs_emporium/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares experience at apartment

Her video gained rapid attention after it appeared on the TikTok app.

Many expressed surprise at the vegetation that had developed in the absence of the tenant.

@AB said:

"As nothing stop this yam to grow, nothing will stop me to fulfill my destiny. Amen."

@Kween90 said:

"As this yam grew beautifully. May we grow mightyly and gracefully."

@Ahmad commented:

"Funny how the unplanted yam is flourishing, but the one we carefully planted is acting like it's waiting for approval."

@Mum Jayden said:

"I hope you're studying agriculture in school because this is a sign that you will be a farmer."

@Diz gurl Nelson reacted:

"I can relate. I had the same experience 2 months ago. It was just funny. I couldn't believe my eyes like how you take grow this long."

@Queen M'ADE added:

"Funny how you posted what recently happened to me. I left home for just almost two weeks and I met the yam I left home with this kind of long stem. I was scared at first but I became calm later."

@Rahmon Omowunmi Fatima said:

"I have once experienced this in my kitchen but not as long as this even onions do grow in my kitchen."

@JayBlueSea said:

"Saw a video a few years ago. Guy had died or something and he had a plant at the back of this good sized house. It was potted but it really went down the stairs and to the front door."

@Mitchelle Adofo commented:

"Happened to me during Covid when I left 2 tubers of yam at my hostel and went home. One was too scary, I threw it away."

See the post below:

Lady cries out after arriving at her shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady cried out on social media after facing an unexpected sight upon arriving at her small shop.

In a now-viral video, she lamented bitterly after discovering that someone had opened a new shop beside hers selling similar items.

Source: Legit.ng