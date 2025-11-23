Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has stepped down from the 2026 governorship race in Osun. He explained that he was focusing on building a formidable and strong party.

The Osun-born politician also expressed the confidence that the APC has the potential to contest and win the forthcoming governorship election in any part of Nigeria, adding that Osun cannot be excluded, whether he is on the ballot or not.

Ajibola Basiru drops Osun governorship ambition Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, Basiru made the declaration while officially commissioning the Alubarika Movement House in Alekuwodo, Osogbo, the state capital, on Saturday, November 22. He disclosed that his decision followed his consultations with leaders of the APC, including President Bola Tinubu.

Basiru explained that he had the enormous responsibility as the APC national secretary. He reiterated the plan to keep the party stronger and formidable to deliver good governance to the people.

Oyetola steps down from Osun governorship race

This came months after Gboyega Oyetola, the former governor of Osun and the current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, dropped his re-election bid in the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Recall that Oyetola was the governor of Osun between 2018 and 2022 but lost his re-election bid to Governor Ademola Adeleke, the then candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). President Bola Tinubu later appointed Oyetola as a minister.

APC bigwigs contesting in the Osun election

There has been speculation that the minister may contest the APC governorship ticket with several bigwigs in the party who have expressed interest in the party's ticket.

Speaking at a meeting Oyetola co-presided over by the state's APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, and Chairman of Elders’ Caucus, Chief Sola Akinwumi, the former governor said that winning the state for the APC in the 2026 election is not negotiable.

Addressing the party leaders and members, Oyetola explained that he had dropped his governorship ambition and wished the APC aspirants well in the forthcoming party primary. He explained that all the aspirants were competent enough in the election.

Oyetola's stepping down from the race came as a surprise, as many had hoped that he would be contesting to complete his second term tenure in the southwest state.

Source: Legit.ng