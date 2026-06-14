A student in his final year has become a viral sensation after he dressed up as an 'aboki' shoemaker for his institution's FYB costume day

According to the student, he went to school dressed as an 'aboki' cobbler for fun, and the next thing he knew was that he was receiving compliments from people

Photos of his 'aboki' cobbler costume left many netizens thrilled, as they opined that he sure looked the part, with some joking that he has found his career

A final year student has caught the attention of internet users after he dressed up as an 'aboki' shoemaker for his school's FYB costume day.

In Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges, FYB stands for Final Year Brethren (or occasionally Final Year Batch), and it is used to refer to graduating students, while an 'aboki' shoemaker is the local Nigerian term for a mobile or roadside shoe mender.

A final year student dressed as an 'aboki' cobbler for his school's FYB costume day. Photo Credit: @Olamilekan_45

Source: Twitter

Student impresses with 'aboki' cobbler outfit

The student, via his X handle @olamilekan_45, tweeted on June 13 that he went to school dressed as an 'aboki' cobbler and people began complimenting him. Sharing photos of his outfit, he wrote:

"It was costume day for my fyb.

"I went to school as an aboki cobbler just for fun.. next thing , i was getting compliments everywhere."

As seen in the publicly shared photos, the final year student wore a brown and tan patterned traditional Hausa/Fulani-style cap (often called a hula) on a cream or off-white short-sleeved traditional kaftan-style tunic that falls to about mid-thigh.

He also wore black knee-length shorts with a subtle checkered or textured pattern and a pair of black rubber flip-flops (slippers).

Tucked under his left arm is a rectangular wooden box or wooden block and a wooden stick. The cobbler repeatedly hits the wooden box with the stick to create awareness about his presence in an area, for potential customers.

Finally, he carried a plastic shopping basket with yellow handles, covered with a sack bag. Inside the basket are folded purple fabric items and what appears to be a comb or brush, along with a few other small belongings, which are tools for a cobbler.

At the time of this report, the student's tweet of his outfit had garnered over 180k views, 4.9k likes, 321 retweets and over 200 comments.

A final year student storms school dressed as an 'aboki' shoemaker for FYB costume day. Photo Credit: @Olamilekan_45

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Student's FYB outfit thrills netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's FYB costume below:

@RealTimayo said:

"You sure say you're from the Yoruba root because I actually saw you that day I was even thinking who allowed the Aboki to enter campus before I remembered it was custom day chai."

@Hoteeee4141 said:

"When I first saw the video on TikTok, I didn't know it was costume day. Bro, you cooked!!"

@_HERMichelle said:

“For fun”.

"Idk gang you look like this your actual job 😭😭(love the costume)."

@mimitwtts_ said:

"E no get weytin you wan tell me, na your side hustle be this.

"How did you even get hold of the tools?"

@DareAyobami11 said:

"Omo, you need to go back home and tell them to show you your real home."

@Layeye__ said:

"You carry tools go school e say nah costume."

@Ngunan_Adi said:

"No complain say work no dey after school sha, because you already have one well done."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady wore a simplified version of her mother's dress during her school's FYB week.

OAU student dresses like mum during FYB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an OAU final year student had dressed like her mother during her school's FYB week.

Inioluwa was wearing a sleeveless gown, supported by a wrapper around her chest, and a rickety hairnet. She also put on a pair of eyeglasses and held a chewing stick in her mouth, doing everything to imitate her mother.

According to the lady, she was taking part in the OAU Final Year Brethren Week, which is marked by graduating students.

Source: Legit.ng