Is it True That FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Was Arrested in France? Facts Emerge
- The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has finally opened up on his alleged arrest in France
- Reports alleging that the former Rivers state governor was arrested in faraway France were circulating on social media
- The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) addressed the rumour while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Friday, December 5, 2025
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the report claiming that he was arrested in France is fake.
Wike described the report of his alleged arrest in France as a politically motivated distraction targeted at derailing his work.
He stated this while reacting to reports circulating on social media alleging that he was arrested in France.
The former Rivers state governor said the rumour was fabricated by critics who are uncomfortable with the progress his administration is recording.
Wike speaks out as 17 out of 26 Rivers lawmakers pull out of PDP, move to APC: "They didn't tell me"
As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking during an inspection of the ongoing Gwarimpa Interchange project.
The Minister said he was on-site inspecting projects at the Kubwa/Bwari axis while the false reports were being widely shared on social media.
“People will like to distract you, but once you are focused, you won’t be perturbed. Critics will always try to play politics.
“As far as your boss, the President, is happy with what you are doing, you remain focused and deliver on your mandate.”
According to Wike, the propaganda by his political enemies would eventually lose its effect.
Wike noted that the public would grow weary of repeated falsehoods.
He urged public office holders not to be swayed by attempts to divert attention from service delivery.
Wike reacts as 17 Rivers lawmakers dump PDP
Recall that Wike reacted to the defection of 17 lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly, saying it is unfortunate but constitutional
The lawmakers led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the assembly floor on Friday, December 5, 2025.
“No contractor will want to come”: Nigerian governor laments after spending N100 billion on security
Wike reaffirmed his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and vowed to work with the remaining lawmakers.
Wike, Turaki, PDP factions issue counter-disclaimers
Legit.ng also reported that this is the season of tit-for-tat expulsion of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the two factions led by Kabiru Turaki and Nyesom Wike.
The factions led by Turaki and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have issued counter-disclaimer notices.
Legit.ng reports that the two major rival factions are battling for control of the party's leadership and national secretariat.
