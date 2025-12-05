The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has finally opened up on his alleged arrest in France

Reports alleging that the former Rivers state governor was arrested in faraway France were circulating on social media

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) addressed the rumour while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Friday, December 5, 2025

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the report claiming that he was arrested in France is fake.

Wike described the report of his alleged arrest in France as a politically motivated distraction targeted at derailing his work.

He stated this while reacting to reports circulating on social media alleging that he was arrested in France.

The former Rivers state governor said the rumour was fabricated by critics who are uncomfortable with the progress his administration is recording.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking during an inspection of the ongoing Gwarimpa Interchange project.

The Minister said he was on-site inspecting projects at the Kubwa/Bwari axis while the false reports were being widely shared on social media.

“People will like to distract you, but once you are focused, you won’t be perturbed. Critics will always try to play politics.

“As far as your boss, the President, is happy with what you are doing, you remain focused and deliver on your mandate.”

According to Wike, the propaganda by his political enemies would eventually lose its effect.

Wike noted that the public would grow weary of repeated falsehoods.

He urged public office holders not to be swayed by attempts to divert attention from service delivery.

