The Nigerian Police Force has denied the report that it has withrawn its officers from the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police, dismissed the report, which included the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and former first lady, Aisha Buhari

The police maintained that the document cited in the report was fake and urged Nigerians to disregard the claim

The police has denied the report that the security of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been withdrawn following the directive of President Bola Tinubu that the force should withdraw its officers on Very Important Personality (VIP) duties in the wake on growing insecurity in the country.

Also, the police also denied the claim that the security of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and that of the former first lady and wife to late President Muhammadu Buhari, has been withdrawn based on the directive.

Police react to withdrawing VIPs security

Benjamin Hundeyin, the force public relations officers, denied the claim while reacting to the news, which was reported by an online platform, Sahara Reporters. He noted that the document cited in the report is fake and urged Nigerians to disregard the claim.

His tweet reads:

"The referenced document is fake. There is no CSP Suleiman Abdullahi in 50PMF neither is the Admin Officer of any Squadron a CSP."

Nigerians react as police debunk fake news

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to Hundeyin's comment on the report and expressed their views about the president's order. Below are some of their reactions:

Jamaaal urged the police to claim down on media houses with fake news:

"Is this what the police would be doing for the rest of our lives. You won't clamp down on Media houses deliberately dishing out fake news?"

Omega also called for arrest:

"Honestly I don't understand why NPF can't arrest the person or owner of the company for speeding fake and unconfirmed News. Some of them should be used as a scapegoat. I swear @BenHundeyin God bless you sir."

Momonny commented:

"How can you just respond that your documents shared here are forged without arresting those who share this document for further investigation?"

Akanni asked police to charge Sahara Reporters:

"Stop debunking, charge them and claim damages, sir. Apart from making kidnappers, terrorists, and bandits pay the ultimate price, fake news peddlers should also face the supreme price."

Gleeful expresses indiferent:

"Thank you for passing out the news. Those who want to agree, should be allowed and those who disagree should also be allowed. Everybody go chop breakfast!"

