FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has condemned the call by Tanimu Turaki, the new factional chairman of the PDP, to US President Donald Trump to save democracy in Nigeria

The PDP member said Turaki's call for foreign intervention as a solution to 'the self-inflicted internal crisis' of the party was misplaced

Wike highlighted the alleged desperation of some PDP leaders, who he claimed are guilty of impunity

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has berated Tanimu Turaki, the factional national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over what he described as a ridiculous call for foreign intervention in Nigeria’s internal political crisis.

Legit.ng recalls that while addressing the press on Tuesday, November 18, over the crisis ravaging his party, Turaki called for intervention in Nigeria to save the country from the alleged 'Christian genocide'.

The new PDP leader asked United States (US) President Donald Trump to save democracy in Nigeria.

Recently, Trump threatened action in Nigeria if the federal government 'continues to allow the killing of Christians'.

The US leader had promised to go into Nigeria 'guns-a-blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities'.

However, Turaki, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), wants Trump to go one better to save democracy in Africa’s most populous nation while he still can.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, November 18, after gaining access to the PDP secretariat in Abuja, following a prolonged standoff, the new PDP chairperson stated that Nigeria’s brand of democracy desperately needs help from countries like the US.

The PDP chairman said his appeal followed 'actions of those undermining democracy and progress'.

“I want to call on President Trump; what is at stake is not just genocide against Nigerian Christians."

“He (Trump) should come and save democracy in Nigeria. Democracy is under threat. I’m calling on all other developed nations: come and save Nigeria, come and save democracy.”

Wike slams PDP over appeal to Trump

Reacting to the viral video, Wike told the press on Wednesday, November 19, that his party failed to 'keep its house in order'.

His words:

“Look at the threat made. When you cannot obey simple court judgments - ‘don’t do this until you have done this’. Now, you are turning it around against a government. What is their business? You cannot keep your house in order. You are blaming an outsider for not keeping your house in order. Who does that

“You are calling on Trump to come and save democracy. Democracy is not under threat. People went to court to challenge what you are doing, saying it is not right, and the court agreed. Then you think as usual, impunity, ‘let’s do it, when we do it finish, nothing'. Who told you that because yesterday there was nothing, today, there would be nothing? It can’t continue that way. It cannot.”

