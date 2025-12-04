This is the season of tit-for-tat expulsion of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the two factions led by Kabiru Turaki and Nyesom Wike

The factions led by Turaki and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have issued counter-disclaimer notices

Legit.ng reports that the two major rival factions are battling for control of the party's leadership and national secretariat

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken another dimension as the factions led by Kabiru Turaki and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have released separate disclaimer notices.

Wike and Turaki factions insisted that their opponents are no longer members of the opposition party.

The Turaki-led national working committee (NWC) listed 11 expelled politicians at the party’s elective convention held in Ibadan from November 15 to 16.

As reported by TheCable, Turaki said the action was driven by the need to restore discipline to the PDP.

The notice carried photographs and names of Nyesom Wike, Samuel Anyanwu, Ayodele Fayose, Umar Bature, Kamaldeen Ajibade, Mao Ohuabunwa, George Turnah, Dan Orbih, Austine Nwachukwu, Mon’d Abdulrahman, and Abraham Amah.

The faction warned that “any interactions or representations made by these expelled members are not authorised by our great party”. The disclaimer added that anyone engaging with the affected politicians “does so at their own peril”.

The Wike-aligned faction responded with a counter-disclaimer naming 18 politicians.

The faction said the 18 members were expelled by the national executive committee (NEC) on November 18 for offences ranging from “anti-party activities” to “gross misconduct”.

The faction said the individuals were “falsely parading themselves as members or officers of the Peoples Democratic Party”.

It asked the public to disregard any claims made by persons on the list.

“Anybody parading himself as a newly elected national officer of the party is an impostor and a meddlesome interloper.”

Wike, Fayose, 9 Others Get Certificates From PDP

Recall that the PDP sent formal expulsion certificates to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, and nine other members.

Kabiru Turaki, the PDP national chairman, disclosed this to journalists, adding that the move was to 'sanitise' the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He announced the expulsion of the opposition party members after the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja on December 2, 2025.

IBB tells Turaki how to rebuild PDP

Legit.ng also reported that former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida broke his silence on the PDP crisis, ahead of the 2027 elections.

IBB charged the newly elected national chairman, Kabiru Turaki, to rebuild the opposition party, correct past mistakes, and strengthen its structures.

During a meeting in Minna, IBB told Turaki to prioritise unity, consultation, and party revival as the opposition battles internal fractures.

