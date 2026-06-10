Alexx Ekubo’s sister-in-law has opened up about his marriage to his wife, Awule, during the actor’s service of songs

The movie star began his final journey with a service of songs held in Lagos State, where his colleagues were in attendance

Many were moved to tears after hearing what his sister-in-law said about the couple

Late Alexx Ekubo’s sister-in-law has opened up about the actor and his wife during his service of songs ceremony.

Ekubo has unfortunately passed on after a battle with cancer, with his service of songs held in Lagos State on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law breaks silence on actor’s wife, Anwuli. Photo credit@alexxekubo/@datswatsup

Source: Instagram

While the programme was ongoing, one of the sisters-in-law of the deceased shared an emotional tribute about him.

According to her, when Ekubo came to their family to ask for his wife’s hand in marriage, the family was certain he was the right person for her.

She further shared that Alexx Ekubo was an intentional lover, and their mother felt safe with the movie star.

Sharing more, she noted that they observed how Ekubo loved his family and the people around him, which made them confident he was the right person for their sister.

Fans speak about Alexx Ekubo at his service of songs. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's in-law shares more

The actor’s sister-in-law also said that Ekubo fulfilled his mission on earth and “died empty-handed.” According to her, although his stay was short, he was a lover of Jesus.

She added that anyone who wants to understand true love should have seen Ekubo and his wife together while he was alive.

In her words:

“When Ikenna came forth, we knew he was the one. It was difficult at first because our Awule is a special breed. He was an intentional lover. If you want to experience love, you need to see Ikenna and Awnwuli. My mother was safe with him because she had seen how he loved his family. His family is not just people related to him, but people around him. He came and fulfilled his mission; yes, it was short because he returned empty. If you want a crazy lover of Jesus.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Alexx Ekubo

Here are comments below:

@1alexis_row commented:

"So it's really true that he’s gone. God abeg, forgive my shortcomings."

@im__sheilaaa reacted:

"God, please accept his soul."

@mofe_hills shared:

"Men and women, can our in-laws come out to speak about us like this?"

@lovelyn.andrew wrote:

"He returned empty. He lived. He lived. Rest well, Alexx."

@djha_y said:

"Omo.. if the tears in this event could be collected in a bucket, it would overflow. God, please comfort us all."

@missposh55 commented:

"That’s the goal!. To return empty!. Oh dear. The "ed" used on him breaks my heart a lot."

Last video of Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng had reported that Alex Ekubo was spotted in a video making the rounds on social media after he took a break from the app.

In the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room. Many expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor.

Source: Legit.ng