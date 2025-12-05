Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has lamented that security threats scared contractors from coming to work in Borno State

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor said he has spent nothing less than N100 billion on security intervention in 2025

Zulum said his administration has a lot of plans for education, health, infrastructure developments, and more, despite the rising insecurity in the state

Maiduguri, Borno State - Governor Babagana Umara Zulum lamented that no contractor wants to come down here and work on roads in Borno State because of insecurity.

Governor Zulum said he has spent about N100 billion on security interventions across the state in 2025.

He lamented how security threats scared contractors and stalled the reconstruction of roads and other key infrastructure in the area.

The governor disclosed this when he paid homage to His Highness the Emir of Uba, Alhaji Ali Ibn Mamza, at his palace in Uba.

As reported by Daily Trust, he condoled with the monarch over the recent attacks that claimed several lives.

“Security is important; without it, there would be no peace. I have plans to construct roads, but the problem is that no contractor will want to come down here and work.

“That’s why I am establishing a quarry site in Gwoza and purchased 100 trucks so that our Road Maintenance Agency can construct roads.”

Speaking further, the governor said that the visit was aimed at assessing the current situation in the areas with a view to identifying ways of addressing security challenges in the Askira/Uba communities.

“In this year, what I spent on security was about N100 billion… We have a lot of plans for education, health, and more. We spent a lot to make the structures on the ground.”

