The minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has appointed Mukhtar Usman Galadima as senior special assistant (SSA) on development control and planning

Mukhtar Galadima, who became the director, Department of Development Control in 2016, retired from the civil service in November 2025

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday, December 3, by Wike's spokesperson, Lere Olayinka

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has appointed Mukhtar Usman Galadima as the senior special assistant on development control and planning.

A statement on Wednesday, December 3, by the minister's senior special assistant on public communications and social media, obtained by Legit.ng, disclosed the update.

Nyesom Wike appoints Mukhtar Galadima as SSA on development control and planning. Photo credits: @DejiAdesogan, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The statement by Wike, nicknamed ‘Mr. Infrastructure', described Galadima as "a seasoned town planner with over 30 years of experience in the FCTA Department of Development Control (Abuja Metropolitan Management Council) and Satellite Towns Development Agency."

Mukhtar Galadima's profile

Galadima, who became the director, Department of Development Control in 2016, retired from the civil service in November.

He was a member of several ministerial committees, including the Abuja Masterplan Restoration Task Team, Review of Revoked Titles and Change of Land Use.

Legit.ng understands that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Wike: 'Abuja now construction hub'

Wike had said the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has turned Abuja into a construction site.

Per Nigeria Info FM, Wike stated this when the British high commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, visited him in Abuja.

He said that construction and other development activities had come to a halt in Abuja before the Tinubu-led government.

The minister added that the priority of the FCT administration was centred on the priority of the president and the Nigerian leader's 'Renewed Hope' agenda, adding that the current administration had recorded some progress.

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has vowed a strict enforcement of the Abuja master plan. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike vows to enforce Abuja master plan

In the same vein, Wike defended his administration’s sweeping land revocations and infrastructure reforms in Abuja, insisting that no investor or interest group will be allowed to derail the Abuja master plan.

Wike lamented that for over two decades, large portions of government-allocated land were left undeveloped by 'investors', while critical infrastructure funded by taxpayers was allegedly left to decay. He said the time had come to correct past failures and enforce accountability in land use.

Arise News quoted Wike as saying:

“For the past 20 years, the government has provided infrastructure for people to come and invest. And I told you that nothing has happened. What you were doing was to consume that. Who do you call an investor? Where is the money for 20 years? Not one block has been put on land, and you use government land. So that makes you an investor? That is not correct.”

Furthermore, Wike said his ministry had revoked several land allocations that had been left fallow for years despite public infrastructure being extended to them.

Wike revokes 1,095 Abuja titles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike-led FCTA commenced enforcement actions on 1,095 property titles in the FCT that were revoked over alleged non-payment of Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C-OF-O) bill, Penalty/Violation fee and Land Use Conversion fee.

The 1,095 are property titles in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse districts of the Federal Capital City (FCC).

Source: Legit.ng