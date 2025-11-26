FCT Minister Wike insisted those involved in the unauthorised school closure memo would not be spared

FCTA denied reports of a school shutdown and described the information as false and destabilising

Wike suspended the Mandate Secretary and promised sanctions for directors involved in the unauthorised action

FCT, Abuja - Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, November 26, insisted that those involved in issuing a memo for the closure of schools in the FCT would not be spared.

Describing the development as “unimaginable,” Wike condemned the decision of a director to order schools to shut down without the approval of higher authority.

Speaking to reporters while inspecting infrastructure at A11 in Guzape, Wike emphasised that President Bola Tinubu must be informed before any school in the nation’s capital is closed.

“There was no security threat that could have warranted the closure of schools,” Wike said.

FCTA dismisses reports as false

On Tuesday, November 25, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) denied reports claiming that all government schools in the capital would be shut down by November 28, 2025.

The FCTA described the information as false and capable of destabilising peace in the FCT.

According to the reports, the directive was issued in a memo by Aishatu Sani Alhassan, Director of School Services, FCT Secondary Education Board, titled “Urgent Need for Early Closure of Schools Due To Security Concerns.”

The memo reportedly instructed principals to end academic activities and ensure students were dismissed in an orderly manner.

Following the confusion, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, clarified that no directive for early closure was issued at any level of the administration.

He also reaffirmed that the academic calendar remains unchanged, urging parents, students, and school authorities to ignore the rumours.

Mandate Secretary suspended over controversy

The incident led to the immediate suspension of the Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo. Wike, visibly concerned about the situation, said:

“Well, you know in the system, sometimes you get baffled. And that’s why it’s important for one to be current. I was watching television last night and I saw a school, that FCT has directed that schools should be shut down. I couldn’t believe it, so I had to call the Mandate Secretary of Education and, of course, he couldn’t reply then I had to get to the details.”

Wike promises sanctions for those involved

Wike explained that the circular was issued without the approval of the FCT leadership and despite a scheduled Security Council meeting.

“I called the Commissioner of Police and I called other necessary authorities. I said, who did this? and they said, It’s not in their agenda and there’s no way because we don’t have such a threat that will make us shut down the schools,” Wike said.

He added:

“So because of that, the Mandate Secretary of Education has been suspended indefinitely and the directors who were involved would be sanctioned according to civil service rules. But it’s unimaginable how people could take such a decision without the head of the affairs knowing. It’s very unfortunate.”

Wike also questioned the rationale behind the unauthorised closure, pointing out that other states had not shut schools despite security challenges:

“How could you have taken such an action in anticipation? I mean, even I cannot do that without letting the President know. This is the FCT. Do you know what that tells? That there’s insecurity in FCT.

"Kaduna has never shut down, Nassarawa has never shut down, and Kogi never shut down. So how will you say we were threatened? The security do everything they can to make sure that the schools are safe. But we will not forgive anybody who is involved in this.”

