The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally sent expulsion certificates to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and nine other prominent members of the party. The leading opposition described the development as a decisive move to sanitise the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

This development was announced at a press briefing, which was held after the meeting of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja on Tuesday, December 2.

Kabiru Turaki, the PDP national chairman, disclosed this to journalists, saying that the decision reflected the resolution of the party to enforce discipline and put an end to the internal sabotage.

The motion for the expulsion of the party leaders at the PDP convention in Ibadan was moved by Olabode George, the former national vice chairman of the PDP. His motion was supported by Samaila Burga, the PDP chairman in Bauchi state.

Others who were expelled included the PDP's national legal adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), AbdulRahman Mohammed, George Turner, Dan Orbih, Umar Bature, Austin Nwachukwu, Mao Chuambuwa, and Abraham Ammah.

PDP governors reject expulsion of Wike, others

However, the expulsion of Wike and others has been rejected by the PDP have been rejected by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and Caleb Mutfwang of Adamawa and Plateau states.

Governor Mutfwang, in a statement, distanced himself from the motion seeking the expulsion of the PDP leaders. Mutfwang, through his director of press and public affairs, Gyang Bere, said that the development did not reflect his position.

According to Vanguard, the governor explained that the motion was never discussed at the PDP governor's forum, nor was it tabled at the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. He stressed that such a move would be counter-productive as the PDP was trying to be stabilised and that the expulsion could further polarise the party rather than uniting it.

Also, Adamawa Governor Fintiri distanced himself from the expulsion of Wike, adding that he strongly believes that the decision was not in the best interest of the PDP and that such a decision would further polarise the party.

Governor Fintiri reiterated that he remains a faithful PDP member and that he would not be part of anything that would further polarise the party. He added, "I believe that peace and reconciliation are the only ways forward for our great party."

