Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated General Christopher Gwabin Musa as the new Minister of Defence to replace Abubakar Badaru.

Legit.ng reports that Badaru resigned his appointment as Nigeria's minister of defense with immediate effect on Monday, December 1, 2025.

President Tinubu conveyed General Musa’s nomination as Badaru’s successor in a letter sent to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in General Musa’s ability to lead the Ministry of Defence and further strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

Who is General Christopher Musa?

General Musa served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 until October 2025. He won the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.

The distinguished soldier was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1991 and has since had a distinguished career.

He enrolled at the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1986 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree upon graduation in 1991.

General Musa, who will be 58, on December 25, was born in Sokoto in 1967.

