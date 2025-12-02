The presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu may forward the name of a new Minister of Defence to the National Assembly following the resignation of Abubakar Badaru, who dumped Tinubu's administration on health grounds.

This was disclosed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, on Monday, December 1. It was the same statement that the presidency announced the resignation of Badaru.

According to the statement, the resignation letter of the former minister was accepted by the president, who also thanked Badaru for his service to the country. The statement further explained that "President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru's successor later this week."

The announcement by the presidency has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Ndafte Iliya urged the president to bring back CDS Musa as his replacement:

"Mr President should please consider bringing back Gen. Christopher Musa as Minister of Defence and Coordinating Minister of War. Please, if this fails, we should ensure that someone who has military experience takes over the Defence because of how sensitive and daring it is now."

Mahdi Shehu claimed politics is involved:

"The truth shall manifest. Badaru is hale and hearty. His open clash with the Junior Minister of Defence, Matawalle, and the upper hand Matawalle has in and around the Villa is frustrating enough for him to consider resigning. Sickness being his reason for resigning is untruthful, dishonest, diversionary and an afterthought."

Oludare Mayowa mentions possible replacement:

"Defence Minister Badaru resigns on health grounds; Tinubu may name Ex-CDS Musa successor this week."

Bobbee called for more resignations of personnel in Tinubu's cabinet:

"If accountability truly means something, then Nuhu Ribadu, Bello Matawalle, and every official who has watched insecurity spread like wildfire should be next in line. Their failures aren’t abstract; they are measured in lives lost and communities shattered. A resignation isn’t justice; it’s the smallest step toward it. Real responsibility means stepping aside with the humility to let stronger hands and clearer minds rebuild the trust they’ve squandered."

Olorundare Adewale queried:

"It's not enough for him to resign. The entire defence ministry should be thoroughly investigated for infiltration. Who leaked the location of the army general? And why was our Air Force not kept up the encircle of the entire area for a long period just to distract the enemy?"

See the full statement here:

