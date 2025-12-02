President Tinubu considered ex-CDS Christopher Musa as a leading candidate to replace Defence Minister Badaru Abubakar

Badaru resigned on health grounds as the presidency confirmed growing security concerns

Speculation intensified after Musa met with the president shortly before the resignation became public

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu is reportedly considering former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, as a possible replacement for the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who resigned on Sunday night citing health concerns.

The development comes at a time of heightened insecurity across the country and ongoing reforms within Nigeria’s defence architecture.

Badaru’s sudden resignation puts ex-CDS Christopher Musa forward as Tinubu’s leading replacement. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman/@HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

Defence minister resigns on health grounds

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the minister’s resignation in an official statement.

“Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

“In a letter dated 1 December sent to President Bola Tinubu, Abubakar said he was quitting on health grounds," the statement read.

Onanuga added that the president had accepted the resignation and expressed appreciation for Badaru’s service.

“President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation. The president will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week,” he said.

Badaru, 63, a former two-term governor of Jigawa State, was appointed Minister of Defence on 21 August 2023.

Musa emerges as frontrunner

As reported by ThisDay, sources within the Presidency revealed that General Christopher Musa, who served as CDS from June 2023 to October 2025, is being strongly considered to take over the portfolio.

Speculation gained momentum after Musa was seen in a closed-door meeting with the president shortly before news of Badaru’s resignation became public.

Musa, known for his restructuring efforts and modernisation programmes within the armed forces, is widely credited with enhancing joint operations and improving troop coordination during his tenure.

As Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, he previously led counter-insurgency operations in the North-East and frequently promoted civil-military cooperation, stressing the importance of blending security efforts with humanitarian support.

Security emergency heightens urgency

Ex-CDS Christopher Musa emerges as the top contender as Badaru steps down unexpectedly. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Onanuga noted that Badaru’s departure coincides with President Tinubu’s recent declaration of a national security emergency.

According to him, the president is expected to outline the full scope of the emergency measures in due course.

The reshuffling of military leadership earlier in October, during which Musa was replaced as CDS by General Olufemi Oluyede, appears to have paved the way for a possible return of the retired Defence Chief to a senior security role.

With the nation facing escalating security threats, the appointment of a new Defence Minister is anticipated to be one of the administration’s most consequential decisions.

Tinubu advised on how to tackle insecurity

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has been urged to explore the outburst of the United States President Donald Trump against Nigeria to strengthen the security of the country.

Trump had threatened to launch a military operation in Nigeria, alleging a Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng