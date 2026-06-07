France legend Patrice Evra has sent a strong warning to Spain winger Lamine Yamal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

La Rojas are entering the tournament as one of the favourites and are tipped to win the title after 16 years

Spain are currently in Group H alongside Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia and the North American giants Uruguay

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has issued a warning to Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente included Yamal in La Roja's squad as the European giants target their first World Cup title since 2010.

The Barcelona winger heads into the tournament as one of the most exciting young talents in world football, although concerns remain over his fitness ahead of Spain's opening match against Cabo Verde on June 15.

France legend Patrice Evra believes he can stop Barcelona star Lamine Yamal in his prime. Photo by AMA/Corbis and Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Evra issues warning to Yamal

Former Juventus and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra claimed he would have found a way to stop Yamal had they played in the same era.

According to Barca Blaugranes, the Frenchman jokingly suggested that the Barcelona star should ask Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi about his defensive abilities.

Despite his comments, Evra expressed admiration for the teenager and acknowledged the remarkable impact he has already made at club and international level.

Watch the video:

The former France international praised Yamal's technical quality, confidence and maturity, qualities that have seen him establish himself as one of the most feared attackers in world football despite his young age. He said:

“I’m sorry Lamine, I love you very much, I like you a lot, you are a crack in one-vs-one situations, but in my prime I would have eaten you alive.

"Ask Cristiano Ronaldo, ask Messi, ask other players when they faced me. I am not a good friend."

Patrice Evra won plenty of titles during his career, including the Champions League, enjoying spells at Monaco, Manchester United and Juventus.

Meanwhile, during his career, Evra faced Barcelona in three Champions League finals and lost all three, twice with Man Utd and once with Juventus, per Barca Universal.

Fans react

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the claims by Patrice Evra, caging Lionel Messi. Read them below:

@_viktoh3 said:

"The retirement confidence is always unhinged. He’s talking like he didn't get cooked by top wingers regularly in his prime lol."

@karanraey wrote:

"Lionel Messi holds the knockout stage record for the most successful dribbles in a single match with 16 against Manchester United.

"What is Unlce Pat talking about Messi was playing RW at that time 🤷🏻‍♂️."

Patrice Evra tackles Lionel Messi during the 2015 UEFA Champions League final match between Juventus and Barcelona at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. Photo by: Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

@elaleti2 added:

"Kaka did a number on him and Rio in a knock out champions league tie not to mention Ronaldo and Messi."

@zlats4ever said:

"Why are ppl getting mad at him. For the most part of those 2 ucl finals he actually held his own against Messi 1v1. The issue is that that's just 20% of Messi's threat in a match."

Evra wants to see an African country win the World Cup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Manchester United defender, Patrice Evra, has shared his dream of seeing an African country win the World Cup after meeting Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The ex-France defender met Ghana's President on Wednesday, September 14 as part of his tour of the West African nation.

Source: Legit.ng