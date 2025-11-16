The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected Kabiru Turaki (SAN), the former minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, as its new national chairman at its ongoing national convention.

Turaki's emergence at the convention, which was being held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, where delegates from 17 states in the country cast their votes to elect national officers.

The new PDP national chairman was a minister under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

At the ongoing convention, the party had earlier announced the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike. The PDP suspended Wike, along with the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, and the former national secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu.

The motion for the expulsion of the party leaders was moved by Olabode George, the former national vice chairman of the PDP. His motion was supported by Samaila Burga, the PDP chairman in Bauchi state.

Others who were expelled included the PDP's national legal adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), AbdulRahman Mohammed, George Turner, Dan Orbih, Umar Bature, Austin Nwachukwu, Mao Chuambuwa, and Abraham Ammah.

However, the expulsion of Wike and others has been rejected by the PDP have been rejected by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and Caleb Mutfwang of Adamawa and Plateau states.

Governor Mutfwang, in a statement, distanced himself from the motion seeking the expulsion of the PDP leaders. Mutfwang, through his director of press and public affairs, Gyang Bere, said that the development did not reflect his position.

According to Vanguard, the governor explained that the motion was never discussed at the PDP governor's forum, nor was it tabled at the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. He stressed that such a move would be counter-productive as the PDP was trying to be stabilised and that the expulsion could further polarise the party rather than uniting it.

Also, Adamawa Governor Fintiri distanced himself from the expulsion of Wike, adding that he strongly believes that the decision was not in the best interest of the PDP and that such a decision would further polarise the party.

Governor Fintiri reiterated that he remains a faithful PDP member and that he would not be part of anything that would further polarise the party. He added that "I believe that peace and reconciliation are the only ways forward for our great party."

