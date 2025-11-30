The PDP has been urged to fix its internal crisis ahead of the 2027 general elections if the party intends to make an impact in the poll

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, made the call on the leading opposition while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

The analyst maintained that the PDP cannot confront the ruling APC with a divided home in the 2027 elections

The leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been told of the danger ahead of it as it gears up for the 2027 general election and is urged to fix its internal problems before the poll.

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, noted that the PDP has the chances of being ineffective in the next cycle of elections if it does not fix its internal problems.

PDP expels Wike, Fayose, others

Recall that the party recently announced the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike. The PDP suspended Wike, along with the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, and the former national secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu.

The motion for the expulsion of the party leaders was moved by Olabode George, the former national vice chairman of the PDP. His motion was supported by Samaila Burga, the PDP chairman in Bauchi state.

Others who were expelled included the PDP's national legal adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), AbdulRahman Mohammed, George Turner, Dan Orbih, Umar Bature, Austin Nwachukwu, Mao Chuambuwa, and Abraham Ammah.

However, the expulsion of Wike and others has been rejected by the PDP have been rejected by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and Caleb Mutfwang of Adamawa and Plateau states.

Analyst speaks on PDP crisis

Reacting to the crisis, Victor maintained that the PDP cannot confront the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with a divided front in the 2027 election. He noted that the problem confronting the leading opposition is a divided leadership crisis. His statement reads:

"The current conflict within the PDP reflects a serious leadership and unity crisis. Competing factions, disagreements over party procedures, and struggles for control have weakened the party’s public image and distracted it from its role as a major opposition force.

"If not resolved quickly, the division may affect the party’s chances in upcoming elections. However, it is also an opportunity for the PDP to reform its internal structure, strengthen internal democracy, and rebuild trust among its members.

"A united, well-organised party is more likely to effectively challenge the ruling party and offer Nigerians a credible alternative."

