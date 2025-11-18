Violence broke out at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, November 18, as rival factions clashed during an escalating leadership crisis.

Police fire teargas to disperse supporters after tensions rise sharply outside Wadata Plaza.

Breaking: Tension as Rioters Storm PDP HQ, Police Fire Teargas

Officers deployed to the scene push back crowds as the confrontation intensifies.

