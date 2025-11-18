Breaking: Tension as Rioters Storm PDP HQ, Police Fire Teargas, Viral Videos Emerge
Violence broke out at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, November 18, as rival factions clashed during an escalating leadership crisis.
Police fire teargas to disperse supporters after tensions rise sharply outside Wadata Plaza.
Officers deployed to the scene push back crowds as the confrontation intensifies.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944