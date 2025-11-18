Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu, the former governor of Niger state, has stirred reactions online after describing the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose and nine other bigwigs from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the removal of cancer.

The PDP on Saturday, November 15, announced the expulsion of the minister and other bigwigs at its national convention in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, citing anti-party activities.

Babangida Aliyu mocks FCT Minister Nyesom Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the development in a viral video, the former governor of Niger state described the expulsion as a surgical process within the party and it was like removing cancer.

His statement reads in part:

"Like surgeons, we remove a cancer, the cancer that has been part of our party, that has crippled the party.”

However, his comment has continued to generate reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Ahmed Ololu condemns the statement:

"If removing Wike is ‘curing the party,’ then maybe the real disease is weak, selfish leadership. Leadership that fears reform is the real cancer."

Gavy commented:

"When u remove a cancer and u don't remove it all,it becomes more aggressive. So it doesn't stop at tumour removal, u need chemotherapy and radiotherapy to deal with the tumour completely."

Nana Aesha said:

"Expelling members may feel like surgery, but real recovery comes from addressing the systemic issues that allowed the ‘cancer’ to grow."

Uncle June commended the move:

"I don’t know why it took them so long to expel him. They must have exaggerated his political sense."

Ozie pee accused the ex-governor:

"This is one of the men who destroyed the PDP, not to mention the burial of PDP started in 2015 when northern governors led by Babagida Aliu, then governor of northern governors, betrayed GEJ to support their tribal man who was in APC."

Masterpies commented:

"Wike, who has been one of the most reliable PDP members from day one till today, has literally turn to cancer just getting a Ministerial post from the current Government."

See the full video here:

Source: Legit.ng