AnambraDecides 2025: What Do You Need to Vote in Anambra Guber Elections
Politics

AnambraDecides 2025: What Do You Need to Vote in Anambra Guber Elections

by Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Anambra state governorship election will hold across the 21 local government areas on Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo and 15 other candidates will contest in the gubernatorial election
  • In this article, Legit.ng highlights all what matured residents of Anambra state need to participate in the election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra state - Indigenes and residents of Anambra state have another opportunity to elect who becomes the next governor of the state for the next four years.

This is an opportunity to vote for a candidate of their choice from among the 16 candidates contesting for the Anambra governorship election on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

What do you need to vote in Anambra guber election
Matured residents with PVC are the only people wo will be allowed to vote in Anambra guber election, Photo credit: INEC
Source: Getty Images

While the governor leads the whole state, not everybody is qualified to participate in the election.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights things that are needed to participate in the election

Anambra guber poll: What you need to vote

According to the guidelines released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the gubernatorial election is slated to hold on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Who is allowed (eligible) to vote? To vote, you must be:

  • A Nigerian and must be 18 years and above
  • A registered voter in possession of a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC)
  • The person must appear in person at the polling unit to vote and must be 18 years and above)

A Nigerian who is allowed to exercise their franchise during the Anambra gubernatorial elections must be 18 years and above.

  • PVC (Have a Permanent Voter’s Card)

Only individuals who register and present a valid Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) at their polling units will be eligible to vote at the election.

It is also important to note that only those whose PVCs are authenticated using the BVAS device (fingerprint or facial recognition) can vote.

NO PVC, NO VOTING! Know your Polling Unit (PU). You will vote in the polling unit where your name is listed in the Register of Voters.

Soludo and 15 other candidates will contest in Anambra guber election
INEC will conduct the Anambra state governorship election on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Photo credit: Charles Soludo
Source: Twitter

Political analyst predicts outcome of Anambra guber election

Recall that a political analyst, Donald Okwuosa, predicted the outcome of the Anambra governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that the Anambra state governorship election will hold on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Governor Charles Soludo will battle it out with Nicholas Ukachukwu and other candidates as he seeks re-election for a second term in office.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, described the turnout as a significant achievement, crediting it to the extended PVC collection window across 326 wards.

However, INEC expressed concern over low voter turnout in previous Anambra elections, urging citizens to vote in large numbers.

Source: Legit.ng

