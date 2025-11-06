Political analyst, Donald Okwuosa, has predicted the outcome of the Anambra state governorship election

Legit.ng reports that the Anambra state governorship election will hold on Saturday, November 8, 2025

Governor Charles Soludo will battle it out with Nicholas Ukachukwu and other candidates as he seeks re-election for a second term in office

Awka, Anambra State - Political analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said Governor Charles Soludo will be re-elected governor of Anambra State on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Okwuosa said Governor Soludo will have a comeback as no other candidate is fit enough to come close.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

The public affairs analyst said from his political permutation, Soludo does not have any rival on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Why Soludo will win the Anambra guber election

Okwuosa said Governor Soludo will emerge the winner on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

1. Soludo has done extremely well in the area of Economic discipline. Throughout his four years, Anambra as a state hasn't borrowed a dime.

2. The power of Incumbency: Being a sitting governor who sits at the helm of affairs in the state, it would take a massive effort to remove him from power.

3. Control: Soludo controls the state security apparatus, the civil service, and the state party. He could wield all for his use.

4. Influence: Soludo, being the governor, is very much influential and well-connected, even to the grassroots. He is closer and more connected to the people than his counterparts.

5. Finance: It is assumed that a governor in the Nigerian political setting is richer than his state. All state money is under his control. That's an advantage, especially in this part of the world where a demand for accountability is seen as an opposition.

6. Party dominance: APGA, since after the one term of the Late Governor Mbadinuju, has been in control of the Anambra gubernatorial seat. No other party has since then clinched that seat.

Anambrarians seem to have a soft spot for the APGA party because of the Late General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, who founded the party.

APGA is one of Ojukwu's remaining legacies. It would be extremely difficult to make Anambrarians douse their love for APGA because of the Late Gen. Ojukwu and his very supportive widow, Lady Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, who is a very strong pillar in APGA to date, despite serving as a Minister under the APC government.

