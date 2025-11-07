The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that nearly all registered voters in Anambra State have collected their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of Saturday’s governorship election

Abuja, Nigeria – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that registered voters in Anambra state have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, November 7, where he provided final updates on the Commission’s readiness for the crucial poll.

According to him, 2,769,137 out of 2,802,790 registered voters successfully collected their cards following an extension of the collection deadline across all 326 Registration Areas in the state.

He described the turnout as a significant achievement for any election in Nigeria. This is the first election the new INEC chairman will oversee since assuming office.

“I am delighted to share a success story today: the percentage of collected PVCs to registered voters now stands at an impressive 98.80 per cent,” Amupitan said

“All uncollected cards will now be safely stored at the Central Bank of Nigeria until after the election.”

INEC targets improved voter turnout

The INEC chairman noted that, despite the impressive PVC collection, voter turnout in previous elections in Anambra had been low.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he revealed that voter participation dropped from 25.5% in 2013 to 10.27% in 2021, warning that democracy could only thrive when citizens actively choose their leaders.

“I urge every person in Anambra to come out and exercise their civic right without fear or favour,” Amupitan said.

Deployment and security measures

Amupitan assured that all 5,718 polling units would open simultaneously by 8:30 a.m., emphasising the commission’s commitment to efficiency and transparency.

He added that four National Commissioners and ten Resident Electoral Commissioners had been deployed to supervise the poll, ensuring smooth operations across the state.

For voters in areas affected by security challenges, especially in Ihiala Local Government Area, INEC said special arrangements had been made for them to vote at the local government secretariat under tight security.

“Anyone attempting violence, vote-buying, intimidation, or ballot interference will face swift, lawful consequences,” Amupitan warned.

INEC’s warning to Ad-hoc staff

Responding to questions about electoral misconduct, the INEC chairman stated that the commission had issued strict warnings to all ad hoc officials during a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka.

“Any case of misconduct will not be tolerated,” he said. “But we will also reward officers who conduct credible, timely elections.”

Amupitan also reminded political parties participating in the FCT Area Council Election that the deadline for submitting the names of polling agents and observers remains December 15.

