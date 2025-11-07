As Anambra state gears up for its November 8 governorship election, the Labour Party (LP) has presented George Moghalu, a seasoned administrator and politician, as its flagbearer.

Below are key facts about the man seeking to lead Anambra under the LP banner.

AnambraDecides 2025: Facts About George Moghalu, LP Governorship Candidate

Source: Twitter

1. A strong background in administration

George Moghalu studied Business Administration at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he built the foundation for his career in management and leadership.

Before stepping into politics, he worked in the private sector as a businessman and administrator, earning a reputation for discipline and efficiency.

2. Former head of a federal agency

Moghalu served as the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), where he oversaw operations aimed at improving Nigeria’s inland water transport system.

His tenure was marked by reforms that prioritised accountability and modernisation.

“My experience in public service taught me that leadership is about service, not self-interest,” Moghalu said during his campaign flag-off.

3. From APC stalwart to Labour Party frontrunner

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Moghalu once held the position of National Auditor before resigning from the party in 2024.

His defection to the Labour Party marked a turning point in his political journey, signalling a shift towards what he called “a people-centred platform.”

“The Labour Party represents the values of fairness and inclusion that Nigerians are yearning for,” he noted after clinching the LP ticket.

4. Victory at the LP primaries

Moghalu secured 575 delegate votes to emerge as the Labour Party’s governorship candidate during the party’s primary election held at Finotel Hotel, Awka.

His victory was widely seen as a strategic move to bolster the LP’s influence in the South East.

5. A partnership built on experience

His running mate, Ifeoma Veronica Okaro, is a retired educationist and former chairperson of the Post Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSSC).

Together, they have anchored their campaign on transparency, youth empowerment, and infrastructural renewal across Anambra’s 21 local government areas.

6. Campaign theme focused on trust and governance

Their campaign message, “Restoring Trust and Good Governance,” highlights Moghalu’s pledge to run an inclusive government and rebuild public confidence in leadership.

“We will restore trust in governance and make Anambra a model of development and accountability,” he told party supporters in Awka.

7. Endorsements and momentum

The campaign flag-off, attended by national LP leaders and former presidential candidate Peter Obi, drew massive support from party faithful.

Many observers view Moghalu’s candidacy as one that could reshape Anambra’s political dynamics ahead of the polls.

