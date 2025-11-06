Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra State - Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo is seeking a second term in office as governor of Anambra State.

Soludo is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The Anambra governorship election will hold on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Photo credit: Charles Soludo

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five major facts to know as residents of Anambra storm 5,718 polling units to elect a new governor for the state.

Anambra governorship election: 10 major facts to know

Date of the election

Anambra state governorship election will hold on Saturday, November 8, 2025, across the southeast.

Number of candidates and parties participating in the election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 16 governorship candidates will contest for the Anambra governorship election

Jeff Nweke of Action Alliance (AA) John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Charles Onyeze of Accord Party (AP) Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Echezona Oti of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) Ms. Chioma Ifemeludike of the African Action Congress (AAC) Chukwudubem Nweke of the Action Peoples Party (APP) Jerry Okeke of the Boot Party (BP) George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) Geoff Onyejegbu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Ndidi Olieh of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vincent Chukwurah of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Martin Ugwoji of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

The party in control of the state and current governor

Governor Charles Soludo is the incumbent governor of the southeast state. The ruling party is the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Number of local government areas

Anambra State has 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs). The 21 LGAs are divided into three senatorial zones: Anambra North, Anambra Central, and Anambra South.

Main contenders

The gubernatorial polls will be a three-horse race among Governor Soludo of the APGA, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC, and George Moghalu of the Labour Party.

Number of registered voters and collected PVCs

There are 2,802,790 registered voters in Anambra State ahead of the gubernatorial election.

INEC said 2,769,137 out of 2,802,790 registered voters have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The commission said it represents an impressive 98.8% collection rate.

Oyi Local Government Area recorded the highest PVC collection rate with 99.82%

End of Soludo’s tenure

Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s tenure is expected to end in March 2026.

Soludo won the 2021 election with 112,229 votes, defeating his closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP, who polled 53,807 votes.

Off-cycle election

The Saturday, November 8, 2025, poll in Anambra is an off-cycle election.

Off-cycle elections are held outside the regular national or state election timetable.

2 female governorship candidates

Ndidi Olieh of the National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Chioma Ifemeludike of the African Action Congress (AAC)

Six parties are fielding female running mates - Accord (A), All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), Labour Party (LP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Replacement

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) conducted a fresh primary election to replace its candidate.

Four political parties - Accord (A), African Action Congress (AAC), Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) replaced their Deputy Governorship candidates.

Anambra State governors from 1999 to date

Recall that from Mbadinuju to Obiano, Anambra witnessed years of godfather politics, reforms, and controversies that shaped its democratic story.

Successive Anambra governors battled political control, corruption, and power tussles, leaving behind mixed legacies across two decades.

From unpaid salaries to fiscal discipline, Anambra’s leadership history reflected resilience, chaos, and transformation through changing administrations.

