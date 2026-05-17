Android users who used cellular data may qualify for money from a $135 million settlement involving Google

The lawsuit claimed Android devices secretly sent data to Google in the background, even when phones were not being used

Eligible users can submit payment details through the settlement website, as millions of people may qualify

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Millions of people who used Android devices on cellular networks since Nov. 12, 2017, may be entitled to compensation under a $135 million class-action settlement involving Google.

The lawsuit claimed Android devices transmitted data to Google without users’ consent, even when phones were idle or apps were closed, potentially consuming customers’ mobile data in the background.

Google to Pay Android Users $135 Million in Settlement: How to Check If You Qualify for Payment

Source: Getty Images

The case, originally filed in 2020, accused Google of collecting information through Android software in a way that forced users to unknowingly use their paid cellular data for Google’s benefit. Google denied any wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement.

In 2025, a US federal jury on Wednesday ordered Google to pay about $425 million for gathering information from smartphone app use even when people opted for privacy settings, the company confirmed.

How payments will work

Eligible users are expected to receive a notice by mail or email containing a notice ID and confirmation code.

Those details can be used on the settlement website to choose a preferred payment method and submit a claim.

The exact amount each person could receive has not yet been determined. The final payouts will depend on how many people qualify and file claims, as well as deductions for legal fees, taxes, and administrative costs.

With an estimated 100 million users potentially eligible, individual payments may be modest.

A final court hearing to approve the settlement is set for June 23, 2026. Eligible Android users will receive a Notice ID and Confirmation Code, which they can use on the settlement website to select how they want to receive their payment through the “Payment Election” option.

Those who do not choose a payment method could still get compensated, but there is a greater chance their payment may not be delivered successfully.

While the settlement is valued at $135 million, deductions for taxes, legal fees, and administrative expenses will be made before the remaining funds are shared among potentially 100 million Android users.

Google to Pay Android Users $135 Million in Settlement: How to Check If You Qualify for Payment

Source: Getty Images

Google to release exciting new features

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Google unveiled a wave of upcoming Android features, including advanced AI upgrades, distraction-reducing tools, and a brand-new category of laptops known as “Googlebooks.”

The company announced the free updates during its “Android Show” livestream held on Tuesday, May 12. According to Google, the new features will roll out gradually over the next year to supported Android devices from brands such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Honor, and Pixel.

A key highlight of the announcement is “Gemini Intelligence,” a unified AI system designed to handle everyday tasks more efficiently. The technology is expected to assist users with activities such as ordering meals, creating shopping lists, and generating quick summaries of emails automatically.

Source: Legit.ng