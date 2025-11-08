Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Awka, Anambra state - Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrived in Anambra state on Saturday, November 8, as residents filed out to vote for their next governor.

As reported by Channels TV, officials of the EFCC are present at Community Primary School, Amawbia, Awka South local government area (LGA), to observe the process and ensure no vote buying.

Vote buying: EFCC moves into Anambra

The media platform obtained a video which captured a woman at Central School Utuh, being accompanied by a party agent to the voting cubicle in a covert move, against election rules.

“Ego ole?” which translates to “how much?”, the party agent was heard saying.

Afterwards, election officials approached the agent, accusing him of trespassing.

He thundered at the INEC officials:

“She is the one who asked me to accompany her to show her, and I have every right to follow her."

Residents on the ground to vote also chorused their displeasure at the agent’s move.

He was also accosted by other party agents.

The environment soon became rowdy, temporarily disrupting the election processes.

Vote buying: Situation room official raises alarm

In the same vein, one of the election observers, Dimma Nwobi of the Situation Room, also complained about vote buying.

She said:

“We came from Nwewi North, and nothing is happening there, although the place has five wards and 13 polling units.

“We left there around 8:15 AM, and INEC and police officials were still waiting to be transported to their polling units.

“This place is unique because we saw that party machineries were collecting people’s cards, INEC will give them forms to vote, and they give the forms back to party machineries, who will drop them in the ballot box. They are actually buying votes, negotiating. It is sad.

“One party agent there, who is very angry at the situation, has been shouting at the INEC official."

Photos of EFCC officials in Anambra can be seen below:

'Anambra polls monetised,' LP's Tanko laments

Similarly, Yunusa Tanko, national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, said vote-buying is undermining the credibility of the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

He spoke on Saturday, November 8, with journalists at Uruagu community in Nnewi north LGA of the state.

The Cable quoted Tanko as saying:

“Our agents and coordinators are already on the ground in all 21 local governments. But painfully enough, the process, one way or another, is heavily monetised. That has affected the election both on the part of the candidates and the electorate itself.

“Most importantly, we must find a way of imposing definitive measures against those who give money and those who take it. Because if you don’t give, nobody will take.”

Legit.ng reports that according to INEC, 2,802,790 registered voters are expected to vote across 5,718 polling units in the state’s 21 local government areas.

The election will be held across three senatorial districts, with 16 candidates contesting.

