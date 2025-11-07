The Anambra governorship election will be held on Saturday, November 8, as INEC has commenced the distribution of election materials

A review of the election showed that the winner of the Saturday poll lies between four candidates in the state

Governor Charles Soludo of the APGA is one of the leading candidates in the election and has the power of incumbency

On Saturday, November 8, the people of Anambra will be coming out to elect a new governor in the state. This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced preparation for the election.

The election will be contested among the major political parties in the country, including the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party.

The winner of the election lies within the four political parties. Below is the list of the candidates:

Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Soludo is the current governor of the state and the candidate of the ruling party. APGA is the ruling party in Anambra, and the governor is seeking reelection in the Saturday poll. APGA has been in control of the state since 1999.

Aside from that, the death of Senator Ifeanyi Mbah and Soludo's romance with President Bola Tinubu would give the governor an upper hand in the Saturday election. Governor Soludo also has the chance of using the power of incumbency in the election.

Nicholas Ukachukwu

Nicholas Ukachukwu, the governorship candidate of the APC in the November 8 governorship election in Anambra state, also has the chance of winning the election. He recently described himself as a godfather in the politics of the southeast state.

Ukachukwu, who was elected as the APC flagbearer in the forthcoming election in Anambra state, in his acceptance speech, bragged that no one has become a governor in the state without his influence. He can bank on the federal might of the APC, which is the ruling party at the centre.

George Moghalu

The candidate of the Labour Party in the election also has the chance of winning the election, owing to the performance of the party in the last general election.

The Labour Party has a large support base in the southeast, particularly in Anambra, the home state of Peter Obi. Obi was the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election and won over 90 per cent of the votes in the state during the poll.

Jude Ezenwafor

The PDP governorship candidate is one of the strong voices to note in the Saturday governorship election in Anambra. The PDP has a strong voice in the Southeast, even though Anambra has been under UPGA; the party has a strong network in the state.

In July, he escaped an assassination attempt when he was shot in Abuja. The attack occurred around the Wuse 2 area of the Federal Capital Territory as Ezenwafor was returning home from a private engagement.

Anambra declares public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has approved Friday, November 7, as a work-free day for workers in the state.

Theodora Igwegbe, the Head of Service (HOS), in Awka, the state capital, on Thursday, November 6, announced the development.

Igwegbe maintained that the move was to allow workers in the state to travel to their respective places and fully participate in the Saturday governorship election.

