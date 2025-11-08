The campaigns, rallies, streets and markets storms have all come to an end ahead of the Anambra governorship election.

Residents of the southeast will visit the polling units as they vote their next Anambra state governor for the next four years.

In a poll by Legit.ng, Nigerians on social media predicted the candidates that may emerge victorious in the Saturday, November 8, 2025 election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra state - The electoral fate of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who is seeking a second term in office will be decided today, November 8, 2025.

Eligible voters in Anambra state will cast their votes of any candidates of their choice in the gubernatorial election.

Nigerians predict that Soludo will the 2025 Anambra governorship election. Photo credit: Charles Soludo/@TheoAbuAgada

Source: UGC

As voters set to cast their votes, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will emerge the winner in a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter.

According to data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 16 political parties and candidates are participating in the election.

Although 16 candidates are participating, the race is primarily focused on four contenders.

Anambra state election: Who are the top contenders?

Governor Charles Soludo of APGA

Nicholas Ukachukwu of APC

Moghalu Nnadubem of Labour Party

Ezenwafor Jude of the PDP.

Who will win Anambra governorship election?

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on X (formerly Twitter), 53.5% of the respondents said Soludo, the incumbent governor and APGA candidate, would win the election, while 33.8% went for Labour Party's Moghalu.

Meanwhile, 7% of the respondents predicted that APC’s Ukachukwu would win and Ezenwafor got 5.6% of the poll.

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide insight into the possible voting pattern. INEC will conduct the voting and officially declare the winner.

